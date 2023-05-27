State AA softball: Kalispell Glacier to play for title after rout of Helena

HELENA — On a damp and rainy Friday, Kalispell Glacier remained unbeaten and advanced to the title round following a 10-0 rout of Helena at the Class AA state softball tournament at Batch Fields.

Glacier defeated Missoula Sentinel earlier in the day to advance to the undefeated semifinal, where they defeated the Bengals and moved on in search of the program's first state championship since 2015.

Pitcher Ella Ferrell threw four no-hit innings to propel the Wolfpack to a 10-0 victory over the Bengals.

A tough outing for Bengal's starting pitcher, Rylie Schlepp as she gives up four in the top of the first with three BB's before Faith Howard was back on the hill for hosting Helena High.

The Wolfpack defeated Missoula Sentinel 9-5 earlier Friday to advance to the undefeated semifinal.

Sentinel's Emma Ries was the first player to break the stalemate between the teams in that game with a two-run home run in the top of the second inning. Haley Sellers was also a big help to the Spartans with a two-run homer in the fourth.

After the quick start from the Spartans the Wolfpack started to find their groove. Cazz Rankosky hit a triple with the bases loaded, bringing in three runs.

Helena, meanwhile, edged Billings West 2-1 on Friday to make the undefeated semifinal. The Bengals' Faith Howard dominated in the circle, finishing with 14 strikeouts, including the first seven batters she faced while only allowing one hit all game.

West junior Lileigh Neito robbed the Bengals of a home run in the sixth, then it a home run to give the Bears their only hit and run of the game.

