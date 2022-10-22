State AA soccer: Missoula Sentinel girls, Billings West boys advance

BILLINGS — Missoula Sentinel's girls left Billings with a quarterfinal victory over Billings Skyview, while the hometown Billings West Golden Bears survived against Kalispell Glacier.

Missoula Sentinel 2, Billings Skyview 0

Sentinel's Brielle Powers and Haley Wolsky each scored a first-half goal to give the Spartans a 2-0 advantage at halftime.

Keeper Kassidy Kirgan had a clean sheet for the Spartans, turning away several second-half attempts from Skyview.

Billings West 3, Kalispell Glacier 2

West survived a battle with Glacier after a penalty kick from Owen Guthridge in the 76th minute.

Tied 2-2, Glacier was whistled for a handball in the box, allowing Guthridge to attempt the PK. He sprinted to the ball and hammered it home to send West to the semifinals.

Hunter Lisowski started the scoring, getting Glacier on the board early, but Ethan Holloway had an answer to tie things up in the first half. West went into the break with a 2-1 lead thanks to a Guthridge goal.

Liam Ells scored in the 64th minute off a free kick for the Wolfpack, but Glacier couldn't keep West off the board late.