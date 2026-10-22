State AA soccer: Helena Capital boys advance with shutout of Helena

HELENA — Helena Capital is headed to the Class AA boys state soccer quarterfinals after a 2-0 win over Helena High on Wednesday.

Abe Tollakson provided the offense for the Bruins, scoring both goals. Finnuis Woolsey assisted on each score as Capital took advantage of its chances in the crosstown playoff matchup.

The Bruins also got a strong performance in net from Talus Pike, who made several key saves to keep Helena off the scoreboard and preserve the shutout.

The victory sends Capital on to the quarterfinal round, where the Bruins will face Bozeman on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the loss brings Helena's 2026 season to a close.

