BILLINGS — Both the Billings Central boys and girls soccer teams posted shutout victories on Saturday at Amend Park in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state soccer playoffs.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State A soccer: Billings Central boys, girls post shutout wins in quarterfinals

Bililngs Central boys 4, Columbia Falls 0

The Billings Central boys broke the game open in the middle of the second half, turning a one-goal lead into a 4-0 victory as the Rams advanced to the semifinal round.

Sophomore Cal Weisen tallied a hat trick for Central, while Skyler Sanchez added the Rams other goal.

The Rams remain unbeaten on the season, moving their record to 13-0-2. Up next for Central is either a trip to Polson or a home game against Bigfork, which will be decided late Saturday night.

Billings Central girls 5, Bigfork 0

Emerson Dull had two goals in the opening half and Masey Biehl had two in the second half as the Billings Central girls blanked visiting Bigfork 5-0.

Dull opened the scoring just four minutes into the game, then added her second goal in the 29th minute. She then set up Biehl for her first goal in the second half, while Maci Sanchez scored late in the second half to cap the scoring.

The Rams will host Columbia Falls next weekend in the semifinals after the Wildkats topped Hamilton on Saturday.

