State A golf: Livingston's Aubrey Kelley, Frenchtown's Katie Lewis grab first-round leads

HAMILTON — Livingston's Aubrey Kelley and Frenchtown's Katie Lewis are in the lead after the first round of the Class A state golf tournament Friday at the Hamilton Golf Club.

Kelley shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to take a three-stroke advantage of Polson's Carson Hupka, who carded a first-round 71. Whitefish's Billy Smith is in third place after shooting an even-par 72.

Frenchtown's Lewis finished Round 1 with a 77, 5-over par. Lewis leads comfortably over second-place Karsyn Swigart of Miles City (first-round 86) and third-place Ashley Maki of Polson (first-round 87).

In the boys team competition, Laurel, led by Cameron Hackman's 74 and Eli Weisenberger's 75, is out to a 10-shot lead with a cumulative score of 302. Livingston and Polson are tied for second at 312 and Whitefish is two shots back of them at 314.

Led by Maki and teammates Kila Cannon (first-round 94) and Clare Konen (first-round 95), Polson is out to a big lead in the girls competition with a total score of 379. The Pirates are 21 shots ahead of second-place Frenchtown (400) while Hamilton and Laurel are tied for third, each with a 401.

The second and final round tees off Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club.

State A Golf

at Hamilton Golf Club

First round

Friday

BOYS

Teams scores: Laurel 302, Livingston 312, Polson 312, Whitefish 314, Hamilton 318, Corvallis 335, Lewistown 340, Billings Central 343.

Top 10 individuals: Aubrey Kelley, Livingston, 68; Carson Hupka, Polson, 71; Billy Smith, Whitefish, 72; Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 73; Cameron Hackmann, Laurel, 74; Eli Weisenberger, Laurel, 75; Ryder Lee, Miles City, 75; Sam Norman, Laurel, 76; Brady McCollum, Laurel, 77; Heath Jackson, Hamilton, 77.

GIRLS

Team scores: Polson 379, Frenchtown 400, Hamilton 401, Laurel 401, Billings Central 406, Livingston 420, Sidney 428, Ronan 490.

Top 10 individuals: Katie Lewis, Frenchtown, 77; Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 86; Ashley Maki, Polson, 87; Kiaralynn Weidinger, Lockwood, 92; Alyssa Pretty On Top, Ronan, 92; Jori Haugen, Billings Central, 94; Kila Cannon, Polson, 94; Camille Poncin, Livingston, 95; Shea Reber, Havre, 95.