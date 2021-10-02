State A golf: Laurel girls, Whitefish boys lead after one round

POLSON — The Laurel girls and Whitefish boys lead the team scores after the first day of the 2021 State A golf tournament in at Polson Bay Golf Course.

Laurel's girls, who won state in 2020 and are chasing their fourth consecutive, finished Day 1 shooting 326 as a team, putting the Locomotives far ahead of Hamilton (383) and Livingston (386). In the girls individual race, Laurel's Hannah Adams and Crovallis' Macee Greenwood each shot 2-over on the day and sit in a first-place tie with a 74.

In the boys team scores, reigning state champion Whitefish leads with a score of 297. Laurel's Cameron Hackmann set the pace in the boys individual competition, shooting 71 to finish the day 1-under par. Livingston's Aubrey Kelley and Whitefish's Billy Smith ended the day in a second-place tie behind Hackmann with an even 72.

The full results can be found below.

Girls Team Scores



Postition Team Total to Par R1 Score 1. Laurel +38 326 2 Hamilton +95 383 3 Livingston +98 386 4 Polson +100 388 5 Whitefish +102 390 6 Corvallis +109 397 7 Miles City +114 402 8 Billings Central +155 443

Girls Individual

Postition Player Total to Par R1 Score T1 Hannah Adams Laurel +2 74 T1 Macee Greenwood Corvallis +2 74 3 Katie Lewis Frenchtown +4 76 4 Haylee Adams Laurel +7 79 T5 Ashley Maki Polson +11 83 T5 Breana Jensen Laurel +11 83 7 Karly Volk Sidney +12 84 8 Aly Rose Hamilton +14 86 9 Anyah Cripe Whitefish +15 87 T10 Macy Whisenand Whitefish +16 88 T10 Karsyn Swigart Custer Co +16 88 12 Reagan LaPante Custer Co +17 89 T13 Anna Prill Billings Central +18 90 T13 Molly Cooney Laurel +18 90 T13 Kiaralynn Weidinger Lockwood +18 90 T16 Jessica Gubler Park +19 91 T16 Brooklyn Brown Hamilton +19 91 18 Alyssa Pretty on Top Ronan +20 92 T19 Elsa Cajune Park +24 96 T19 Kylee Seifert Polson +24 96 T21 Shea Reber Havre +27 99 T21 Ashlan Mortensen Park +27 99 T23 Camille Poncin Park +28 100 T23 Kara Allen Park +28 100 T25 Izzy Mecklenburg Fergus +29 101 T25 Alyssa Robertus Laurel +29 101 T25 Fern Stewart Hamilton +29 101 T28 Kylee NiemeyerR onan +30 102 T28 Kila Cannon Polson +30 102 T28 Bridget Anderson Frenchtown +30 102 T31 Brooke Blue Browning +31 103 T31 Jori Haugen Billings Central +31 103 T31 Cadence BlankenshipCuster Co +31 103 T34 Hailey Anderson Corvallis +32 104 T34 Grace Martello Frenchtown +32 104 36 Emma Hollingsworth Hamilton +33 105 T37 Ava Leopold Corvallis +34 106 T37 Stella Jaffe Whitefish +34 106 T39 Clare Konen Polson +35 107 T39 McKinley Murray Hamilton +35 107 T41 Tallory Workman Whitefish +37 109 T41 Anna Gremaux Fergus +37 109 T41 Brittney Wagner Browning +37 109 T44 Brook Behl Fergus +38 110 T44 Eddie Chisholm Columbia Falls +38 110 46 Gemma Sharples Dawson Co +39 111 T47 Gabby Krueger Corvallis +41 113 T47 Emilee Iversen Sidney +41 113 49 Leia Brennan Whitefish +43 115 50 Abby Uffelman Hardin +44 116 51 Cyleigh Kelly Lockwood +45 117 52 Kendall Lange Custer Co +50 122 T53 Lliana Milburn Billings Central +52 124 T53 Mercedes Lamb Sidney +52 124 55 Arwyn Milburn Billings Central +54 126

Boys Team Scores

Postition Team Total to Par R1 Score 1. Whitefish +9 297 2 Laurel +13 301 3 Polson +18 306 4 Livingston +28 316 5 Hamilton +37 325 6 Billings Central +55 343 7 Lewistown +60 348 8 Corvallis +75 363

Boys Individual