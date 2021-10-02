Watch
State A golf: Laurel girls, Whitefish boys lead after one round

Posted at 6:52 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 21:35:33-04

POLSON — The Laurel girls and Whitefish boys lead the team scores after the first day of the 2021 State A golf tournament in at Polson Bay Golf Course.

Laurel's girls, who won state in 2020 and are chasing their fourth consecutive, finished Day 1 shooting 326 as a team, putting the Locomotives far ahead of Hamilton (383) and Livingston (386). In the girls individual race, Laurel's Hannah Adams and Crovallis' Macee Greenwood each shot 2-over on the day and sit in a first-place tie with a 74.

In the boys team scores, reigning state champion Whitefish leads with a score of 297. Laurel's Cameron Hackmann set the pace in the boys individual competition, shooting 71 to finish the day 1-under par. Livingston's Aubrey Kelley and Whitefish's Billy Smith ended the day in a second-place tie behind Hackmann with an even 72.

The full results can be found below.

Girls Team Scores

PostitionTeamTotal to ParR1 Score
1.Laurel+38326
2Hamilton+95383
3Livingston+98386
4Polson+100388
5Whitefish+102390
6Corvallis+109397
7Miles City+114402
8Billings Central+155443

Girls Individual

PostitionPlayerTotal to ParR1 Score
T1Hannah Adams Laurel+274
T1Macee Greenwood Corvallis+274
3Katie Lewis Frenchtown+476
4Haylee Adams Laurel+779
T5Ashley Maki Polson+1183
T5Breana Jensen Laurel+1183
7Karly Volk Sidney+1284
8Aly Rose Hamilton+1486
9Anyah Cripe Whitefish+1587
T10Macy Whisenand Whitefish+1688
T10Karsyn Swigart Custer Co+1688
12Reagan LaPante Custer Co+1789
T13Anna Prill Billings Central+1890
T13Molly Cooney Laurel+1890
T13Kiaralynn Weidinger Lockwood+1890
T16Jessica Gubler Park+1991
T16Brooklyn Brown Hamilton+1991
18Alyssa Pretty on Top Ronan+2092
T19Elsa Cajune Park+2496
T19Kylee Seifert Polson+2496
T21Shea Reber Havre+2799
T21Ashlan Mortensen Park+2799
T23Camille Poncin Park+28100
T23Kara Allen Park+28100
T25Izzy Mecklenburg Fergus+29101
T25Alyssa Robertus Laurel+29101
T25Fern Stewart Hamilton+29101
T28Kylee NiemeyerR onan+30102
T28Kila Cannon Polson+30102
T28Bridget Anderson Frenchtown+30102
T31Brooke Blue Browning+31103
T31Jori Haugen Billings Central+31103
T31Cadence BlankenshipCuster Co+31103
T34Hailey Anderson Corvallis+32104
T34Grace Martello Frenchtown+32104
36Emma Hollingsworth Hamilton+33105
T37Ava Leopold Corvallis+34106
T37Stella Jaffe Whitefish+34106
T39Clare Konen Polson+35107
T39McKinley Murray Hamilton+35107
T41Tallory Workman Whitefish+37109
T41Anna Gremaux Fergus+37109
T41Brittney Wagner Browning+37109
T44Brook Behl Fergus+38110
T44Eddie Chisholm Columbia Falls+38110
46Gemma Sharples Dawson Co+39111
T47Gabby Krueger Corvallis+41113
T47Emilee Iversen Sidney+41113
49Leia Brennan Whitefish+43115
50Abby Uffelman Hardin+44116
51Cyleigh Kelly Lockwood+45117
52Kendall Lange Custer Co+50122
T53Lliana Milburn Billings Central+52124
T53Mercedes Lamb Sidney+52124
55Arwyn Milburn Billings Central+54126

Boys Team Scores

PostitionTeamTotal to ParR1 Score
1.Whitefish+9297
2Laurel+13301
3Polson+18306
4Livingston+28316
5Hamilton+37325
6Billings Central +55343
7Lewistown+60348
8Corvallis+75363

Boys Individual

1.Cameron Hackmann Laurel-171
T2Aubrey Kelley ParkE72
T2Billy Smith WhitefishE72
4Johnny Nix Whitefish+173
T5Danyk Jacobsen Park+274
T5Eli Weisenberger Laurel+274
T5Marcus Kilman Whitefish+274
T8Carson Hupka Polson+375
T8Sam Norman Laurel+375
T8Christian Lund Polson+375
11Max Cianflone Hamilton+476
12Hunter Emerson Polson+577
T13Bjorn Olson Whitefish+678
T13Jackson Heath Hamilton+678
T13Conor Walsh Billings Central+678
16Torrin Ellis Polson+779
T17Reece Malyevac Libby+880
T17Ryder Lee Custer Co+880
T19Reese Jensen Billings Central+981
T19Trey Ewalt Laurel+981
T19Fischer BrownFergus+981
T22Carson Barta Fergus+1082
T22Mason Anderson Corvallis+1082
T22Trayson Hart Laurel+1082
T25Riley Brown Whitefish+1183
T25Chance Marshall Park+1183
T27Tate Jessop Corvallis+1385
T27Caleb Spangler Havre+1385
T27Cole Dickemore Hamilton+1385
T27Espn Fisher Polson+1385
T31Kamas Romney Frenchtown+1486
T31Carson Richie Hamilton+1486
T31Andrew Ricklefs Hamilton+1486
34Liam Higgins Park+1587
T35David Ramshaw Billings Central+1688
T35Logan Schumacker Sidney+1688
T37Dillon Pretty On Top Ronan+1789
T37Carter Wichman Fergus+1789
T39Lane Clark Columbia Falls+1890
T39Houston Dunn Park+1890
T39Justin Jones Custer Co+1890
T39Theron Peterson Havre+1890
T43Ruben Couture Ronan+2092
T43Taven Coon Dawson Co+2092
T43William Webster Dillon+2092
T43Nash Niemeyer Ronan+2092
47Ray Morrison Dillon+2193
48Grant Wilcox Corvallis+2395
T49Sean Zimmer Fergus+2496
T49Blake Harlan Billings Central+2496
T51Tate Hazen Sidney+2597
T51Keaton Wold Fergus+2597
53Connor Champagne East Helena+2698
T54Conroy Schmitt Billings Central+28100
T54Kale Reno Havre+28100
56Shane Lachenauer Corvallis+29101
57Holter Santos Dillon+33105
58Bryce Cooper Corvallis+47119
