State A/B baseball: Semifinals see two comebacks as Bigfork and Dillon punch tickets to championship game

POLSON — It was a great day of action in Polson as the semifinal games of the Class A/B state baseball tournament narrowly missed bad weather to set up what should be an exciting championship game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

State A/B Semifinal sees two comebacks as Bigfork and Dillon punch tickets

Dillon 5, Columbia Falls 4

Columbia Falls jumped out ahead early on a single from Jory Hill that resulted in the first run of the game for either team in the fourth inning.

That RBI would spark a three-run inning for the Wildcats and they would hold for a good portion of the game.

But the bottom of the seventh would prove disastrous for Columbia Falls. Holding onto a 4-3 lead, they lost it on a wild pitch with a runner on third for Dillon, tying it up 4-4.

Then the hero of the day was the birthday boy Gage Curnow, who delivered the walk-off parachute single that would send the Beavers to the championship game.

Bigfork 4, Frenchtown 2

It was a similar scenario in the second game with Frenchtown jumping ahead to an early lead off the bat of Brooks Day, who knocked in an RBI single to score Jordan Warner after the Broncs scored off an error to take a 2-0 lead.

That lead held for a while until Hayden Mayer from Bigfork got the Vikings on the board with a single that scored Max Schara.

That RBI sparked a four-run bottom of the sixth that allowed the Vikings to take a 4-2 lead heading into the seventh.

Bigfork took care of business in the bottom of the seventh and will face Dillon in the championship Saturday at 11 a.m. in Polson.

