St. Ignatius' Zoran LaFrombois signs with Providence for men's basketball, cross country, track & field

ST. IGNATIUS — St. Ignatius High School held a signing day ceremony for Zoran LaFrombois on Wednesday, and the Bulldogs senior will be a busy athlete at the college level.

LaFrombois signed to compete at the University of Providence where he will suit up in cross country, track and field and men's basketball.

LaFrombois has had a stellar senior season for the Bulldogs. He placed seventh at the State B cross country meet back in October as St. Ignatius won the boys team title, Mission's first state championship in any sport in 66 years. He was a two-time all-state competitor in cross country and was a four-time all-conference selection.

On the basketball court, LaFrombois averaged 29.7 points per game this year for the Bulldogs which led the state in scoring. He finished his career as the all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,975 career points. He was a three-time all-state selection on the hardwood.