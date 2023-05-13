Softball: Great Falls sweeps Belgrade in double header

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls got out to a great start in game one but was forced to hold on as the Panthers made a late 7th inning run. Bison took an 8-4 lead by the end of the third inning. Behind their stellar performance thus far was homers from Ella Galloway and two from Dani Senger. Going into the final inning, the Bison held a 13-4 lead but the game was far from over. The Panthers rallied for 11 runs in the top of the 7th to hold a 15-13 lead over the Bison. However, the Panthers comeback efforts were put to rest as Dyna Timboe hit a walk off to secure a 16-15 win for the Bison.

The second game was no easier but the Bison prevailed once again, taking the second game 9-8 to complete the sweep. Belgrade nearly erased a 6-run deficit but their comeback fell short for the second time in two games.