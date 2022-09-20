Billings Skyview girls soccer aiming for return to recent success

The Skyview girls soccer team was a bit down last season relative to their recent success.

With a good mix of returning experience and incoming youth, the Falcons have blended together seamlessly.

“It’s been cool. It opens it up. There’s competition for every position, so iron sharpens iron," Skyview head coach Cameron Icenoggle said.

“I’ve definitely noticed the upperclassmen and the seniors putting in work. I think we’re able to bring it back up this year. I see a huge improvement and there’s a lot more effort and more care into what we’ve done," said senior Charlize Davis.

One of those newcomers is in the net for Skyview, as freshman Tenley Leffler has stepped into one of the most important roles on the team.

“She’s just unreal. To describe her she’s unreal. We had 25 shots against her against Bozeman. For her to let one go, and it was a PK, it’s unreal. She’s so good," said senior Ava Petersen. "To watch her when she got scored on to turn around and be focused again and not let it get to her, her maturity level is through the roof.”

The Falcons hope Leffler can help them make a deep playoff run after a heart-breaking defeat in last year’s opening round at Bozeman in overtime.

“I was probably one of the ones crying the hardest. I was only a junior and still had another year, but I really wanted it. I really wanted to go and move on, get past the playoffs, but it was a tough one," Davis said.

Skyview will play both Great Falls High and CMR this upcoming weekend.