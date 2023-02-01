Six Belgrade Panthers sign 2023 national letters of intent

BOZEMAN — National Signing Day was in full force at Belgrade on Wednesday.

Carter Schmidt, one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state, will take his talents to North Dakota State. Teammates Khloey Robinson and Lily Bolin will continue to play softball together at the next level as they head to Miles Community College.

Asher Feddes will head to Butte and play football at Montana Tech. Baseball player Caleb Hoppe will continue to play baseball at Dakota State University, and Peyton Robertson will head to Simpson College for soccer.

