Signing Day: Belgrade and Gallatin High athletes sign National Letters of Intent

BOZEMAN — Belgrade girls soccer goalie MacKenzie Turner made save after save after save for the program. She's believed to be the unofficial all-time saves leader in Montana high school history. Now she’s going to be making saves at the next level.

“It’s incredible," she said. "Honestly, I’ve worked super hard for this, I’ve put in a lot of time and to have that showing I thank my teammates, coaches and everyone for helping me to get there.”

The fearless Panthers goalie is heading to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

“The school, they have my major which is chemistry forensic science and it’s a pretty specific major, so to find a school that wanted me as player as well as that had my major was pretty exciting,” said Turner.

Over at Gallatin High School, four senior golfers signed to play in college. This was the first signing day in Gallatin history.

“It was a lot of fun and just shows how strong our program is," said Raptors senior Ramey Llloyd. "We have a lot to look forward to in the future.”

Lloyd signed with South Dakota School of Mines and Ella Torsleff signed with Rocky Mountain College.

“I’ve only been playing for about two years, so it's super exciting," Torsleff said. I never expected that I get to play in college so just getting the opportunity is fun. To continue to improve my game is super exciting.”

The Verge twins, Justus and Jordan, are heading to Palm Beach Atlantic in Florida. Jordan took home the state title in 2021 and Justus finished second.

“I’m so excited to go there, but to go with Jordan, we’ve always pushed each other in golf," said Justus Verge. "I believe he’s a huge reason he’s made me better. To have him in college for another four more years is going to be pretty exciting.”

All four golfers were proud to play under head coach Matt Clark.

“All the recognition should be for coach Clark for sure," said Jordan Verge. "He’s put a lot into us. He’s put forth all the effort to help us become who we are today I guess.”

