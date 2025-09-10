Shutout: Billings West boys, girls hold Great Falls CMR scoreless in Tuesday soccer sweep

BILLINGS — One match was a slugfest and the was other a blowout as Billings West chalked up a pair of Class AA shutout soccer wins over Great Falls CMR on Tuesday at Amend Park.

Watch West's boys score a pair of headers and see how the girls opened a big halftime lead over CMR:

Billings West boys, girls hold Great Falls CMR scoreless in Tuesday soccer sweep

The boys match was scoreless deep into the second half before Tristen Palmiter delivered a high-arcing free kick that was headed home by Steven Ramirez for a 1-0 West lead.

Shortly after, the Bears (3-1-0) cashed in another free kick when Talon Wicks sailed a line drive into the box for Calvin Paczkowski who headed a rainbow just over the keeper's outstretched arms to ice a 2-0 West win. CMR fell to 0-3-1.

Reagan Soucy led West in the girls match with a hat trick in the first half before finishing with four goals on the way to a 9-0 win over the Rustlers. Five other Bears found the net as West (2-1-1) spread out the goal scoring. CMR's girls are 0-3-1 to open the season.

