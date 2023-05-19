Seven from Missoula Loyola put pen to paper at signing day ceremony

MISSOULA — Families, friends and faculty gathered into the halls of Loyola Sacred Heart High School in Missoula on Thursday to watch seven student-athletes from this year’s graduating class sign their letters of intent to compete in college.

For a Class B school to have seven athletes sign to the next level is no small feat.

“Yeah it’s crazy how many of us actually signed with such a small class, there was a lot of us, football was a big one," Anika Chavez said after signing with St. Mary’s University in Minnesota to play soccer.

One of her fellow signees, Beau Meyer, also expressed what it means to be a part of a big signing class.

“It was really cool to see our signing class go from four last year to seven this year. Our class of '23 was really special and so to be around it for the past four years was something really cool and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Meyer said.

Meyer signed with Carroll College to play football and compete in track and field.

Other signees included Sam Caras and Jeremiah Coutts, who will both be attending the University of Montana to be on the cheer team. John Reed Smith will attend Wheaton College in Illinois to run cross country and track.

Winn North will be playing football at the University of Montana Western. Kolbet Schrichte is attending the United States Military Academy at West Point to play rugby.

