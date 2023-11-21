Great Falls High's Scotty Klinker signs with Montana State Billings; Bella Paycheck heading to Old Dominion

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls High seniors Scotty Klinker and Bella Paycheck put pen to paper on Tuesday to officially commit to their respective four-year universities.

Klinker is heading to Montana State Billings to play baseball for the Yellowjackets. He chose MSUB over schools like Eastern Arizona and Glendale Community College because he wanted to go straight to a four-year university rather than taking the junior college route. He was also offered scholarships for track and field but knew baseball was where his heart is.

“Billings felt like a great fit. Their coaching staff was great. One of the coaches said I was jut like an image of him in high school so I feel like if I go there I will develop really well. I love the campus, I have friends that go to school there, and I felt like it was a great fit over anything else,” said Klinker.

Paycheck will swim for the Old Dominion Monarchs next year. Paycheck also competed in multiple sports for the Bison but her goal was always to get to the next level in swimming. Paycheck received multiple offers from other east coast schools but decided ODU was best for her.

“I fell in love with the campus and the team environment. When I met the team, they were all so welcoming and they has a great time while working hard. It was just a great place to be,” said Paycheck. “I’m ready to get out of Montana and have more competition swimming at the next level.”