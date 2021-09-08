SCOREBOARD: High school soccer and volleyball - Sept. 7

Below are the results of high school soccer and volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

High school volleyball

Big Sandy def. Box Elder 25-6, 25-19, 25-17

Eureka def. Whitefish 23-25 25-15, 25-18, 25-12

Fairfield def. Great Falls Central 25-21, 25-13, 25-17

Havre def. Laurel 25-18, 25-19, 25-15

Helena def. Missoula Big Sky 25-17, 17-25, 25-12, 25-22

Jefferson def. Livingston 3-0

Ronan def. St. Ignatius 25-10, 25-19, 25-13

High school soccer

Boys

Bozeman 8, Belgrade 0

Bozeman Gallatin 3, Billings Skyview 0

Lone Peak 2, Laurel 1

Girls

Bozeman 5, Belgrade 1

Bozeman Gallatin 5, Billings Skyview 1

Laurel 5, Lone Peak 0

