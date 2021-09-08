Watch
High School Sports

Actions

SCOREBOARD: High school soccer and volleyball - Sept. 7

items.[0].image.alt
MTN Sports
Volleyball-Generic.png
Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 00:15:02-04

Below are the results of high school soccer and volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Big Sandy def. Box Elder 25-6, 25-19, 25-17
Eureka def. Whitefish 23-25 25-15, 25-18, 25-12
Fairfield def. Great Falls Central 25-21, 25-13, 25-17
Havre def. Laurel 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
Helena def. Missoula Big Sky 25-17, 17-25, 25-12, 25-22
Jefferson def. Livingston 3-0
Ronan def. St. Ignatius 25-10, 25-19, 25-13

High school soccer

Boys

Bozeman 8, Belgrade 0
Bozeman Gallatin 3, Billings Skyview 0
Lone Peak 2, Laurel 1

Girls

Bozeman 5, Belgrade 1
Bozeman Gallatin 5, Billings Skyview 1
Laurel 5, Lone Peak 0

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state