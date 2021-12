Below are the results of high school basketball games played on Thursday, Dec. 9. Scores and stats can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school boys basketball

Chinook 55, Cut Bank 47

Fairfield 68, Missoula Loyola 44

Heart Butte 105, Two Eagle River 30

High school girls basketball

Augusta 72, Foothills Christian 14

Chinook 53, Cut Bank 34

Fairfield 52, Missoula Loyola 41

Heart Butte 45, Two Eagle River 28