Scobey, Melstone to square off Thursday in Glendive

(Editor's note: DCC Athletics release)

GLENDIVE - Two traditional Class C powers are set to square off in Glendive Thursday when the Scobey Spartans and Melstone Broncs meet in the middle.

Games will be played at the Toepke Center on the campus of Dawson Community College with girls JV game at 2:30, followed by boys JV at 4 p.m. The varsity girls will tip off at 5:30 with varsity boys set for a 7 p.m. tip.

The game was a late addition for both teams when each saw other games cancelled. Glendive is 152 miles from Melstone and 122 miles from Scobey.

The Melstone girls have been in the state tournament the past two seasons and are led by the arguably the best player in Class C and one of the top players in the state, University of Montana signee Draya Wacker. She injured her ACL and meniscus last year on January 30 when she was averaging a state best 25.1 ppg. She was cleared to play again in November. The 5’8 guard is approaching 2,000 points in her high school career. Without her last year, Melstone still won the Southern C Divisional title. Now that she’s back and teaming up with backcourt mates Kayla Kombol, Koye Rindal and rising freshman forward Avery Eike, the Broncs are poised to make a deep run in the state tournament in Great Falls this year. Currently they are 5-2 on the season. They lost their opening two games against Winifred and Fort Benton and have now won five games in a row. The Broncs are coached by Ole Eike.

The Scobey girls have made the state tournament two of the last three seasons, including 2018-2019 when they were conference champions, district champions, divisional champions, and finished 3rd at state. Last year, they were 19-6 and finished 2nd at districts and 3rd at divisionals. Currently, they are 3-2 and their top players are Carrie Taylor and Karys Lamb. The Spartans are coached by Jedd Lekvold.

On the boys side, the Scobey Spartans are the two-time defending Class C State Champions. They recently broke the Montana all-class boys basketball consecutive win record with 57 straight victories over the span of three seasons. That streak was snapped on December 21st by Lustre Christian High School. Scobey is 4-1 on the season. They are led by Senior starters Reagan Machart and Hudson Kjos. Machart is averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds a game. Scobey is coached by Jason Wolfe.

Melstone has qualified for the state tournament four times in the past ten years, including 2018 when they finished 3rd place. This past season they won their conference, finished 2nd in districts and 3rd in divisionals. They are currently 5-2 on the season with losses to Broadus in overtime and Roy-Winifred. Bryce Grebe is their leading scorer, averaging 15 ppg, 8 rpg and 6 apg. Gus Adams is contributing 12 points, Jannes Fuessel 11 points and Jason Roth 10 points. The Broncs are averaging 62 points a game and are coached by Jason Grebe.

Tickets will be $8 for adults and $5 for kids.

