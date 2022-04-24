Sarah Lord steps down as Billings Senior cross country coach

BILLINGS - Sarah Lord has resigned as head boys and girls cross country coach at Billings Senior, according to School District 2 Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl.

Lord has been Senior's head coach for the past nine seasons in which both of her teams finished top three at the Class AA State Meet five times.

"Sarah has worked hard to maintain the winning culture that has been prevalent at Senior over these many years," Wahl said. "She will continue to teach science at Senior but plans to spend more time with her family. We truly appreciate all Sarah has done for the Senior High cross country program over these many years."

Wahl added that a search is already underway to fill the position.

