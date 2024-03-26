Saco’s Teagan Erickson reflects on high school career, talks future at Montana State

GREAT FALLS — Teagan Erickson finished her high school career with a record of 99-4, winning two state titles and placing second and third in the other two years. As her high school years come to a close, she took a minute to reflect on her experiences and what she has accomplished.

“The four years I played high school, I’ve been fortunate to be on a very talented team and especially for Class C with limited numbers,” said Erickson. “Just to have that talent and to be at the state tournament all four years is incomparable for sure.”

Erickson told MTN Sports that after her four-year run with Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, she is just glad she was able to help build a name for that program. She also expressed that she hopes the things she’s done for the Mavericks will inspire the underclassmen to continue pushing even harder and continue to make the state tournament.

As one chapter closes for Erickson, another one is getting ready to begin. In the fall, she will head to Bozeman and get ready for her freshman year with the Montana State University women's basketball team.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity. It’s not always easy to get to that level so just having the opportunity to play at a (NCAA Division I) level, and for a great program under great coaches, it means a lot,” said Erickson.