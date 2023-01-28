Rustlers dominate matchup against cross town rival Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls CMR made a statement in their 77-50 win against Great Falls High. After only trailing by five in the opening moments of the first quarter, the Rustlers flipped a switch when they took the lead and never looked back.

The first quarter was closely contested as the Bison only trailed by six after the first eight minutes. It was the second quarter where things started getting away from them. The defensive pressure applied by CMR helped them to score easy baskets on fast breaks ands get out to a 36-22 lead by half time. More of the same was to come in the second half after River Wasson gave CMR a second wind when he came up with a steal and threw it down on the fast break. As time was ticking down in the third, Gus Nunez fired away from half court and it was nothing but net.

CMR ran away with the first matchup between these two teams, taking this one 77-50 behind 21 points from Tyler Moore and 18 points from Trigg Mapes. Ashton Platt, Evan Brown, and Gatlin Sutherland each scored 10 for the Bison.