Roy-Winifred sweeps Belt in 8C district title games

GREAT FALLS — Boys 8C District Championship: Belt 35, Roy-Winifred 37

Roy-Winifred lost to Belt the first two times around during the regular season. but this time, the Outlaws came hungry. Fueled by the crowd and defensive intensity, Roy-Winifred never wavered when it looked like Belt would go on a run and after a half-court buzzer beater from Brody Geer to end the first half, momentum shifted towards the Outlaws.

In the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, Geer delivered the final blow scoring through contact at the heart of Belt's defense to capture the 8C district title. Belt's Reese Paulson had a team-high 12 points while Bridger Vogl chipped in 11. For Roy-Winifred, Geer had a game-high 16 points to go nicely with Blake Donsbach's 11.

Girls 8C District Championship: Belt 36, Roy-Winifred 43

The undefeated Roy-Winifred Outlaws (19-0) proved that they will be a handful at divisionals and state with their stellar cast of weapons. Having beat the Belt Huskies twice this season, Head Coach Jeff Graham's undersized Huskies answered the bell and gave their 8C foe their best shot as Hattie Bumgarner poured in 13 points while Kylee Permann scored 12.

However, it was the countless disruptions and blocked shots from Isabelle and Madeline Heggem that made scoring difficult for Belt on the interior as they combined for 19 points on the offensive end while Laynee Elness had a team-high 12 points.