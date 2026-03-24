Rosters announced for 2026 Hi-Line Invitational Tournament

HAVRE — MSU-Northern announced the rosters for the 39th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Armory Gymnasium.

The H.I.T. features some of Montana's top high school talent on all-star teams from each of the state's four classifications: AA, A, B and C.

Girls and boys action will take place throughout the weekend, culminating with consolation and title games on Saturday.

The tournament, which was originally founded by Babsie Bishop and has been held in both Malta and Havre, begins Thursday with games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Friday, eight games are scheduled with the first slated to begin at 8 a.m.

Slam dunk and 3-point contests are also scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

Two more games are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the girls consolation game at 12 p.m., the boys consolation at 1:30 p.m., the girls championship at 3 p.m. and the boys championship at 4:30 p.m.

Rosters are below.

39th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament

March 26-28 at Havre

BOYS

Class AA

Cash Rice, Sr., Billings West; Beau O'Reilly, Soph., Missoula Sentinel; Ben Cunningham, Jr., Great Falls CMR; Tyse Todorovich, Soph., Helena High; Jaysun Mims, Jr., Billings Skyview; Lincoln Rogers, Sr., Missoula Sentinel; Zane Gillhouse, Sr., Missoula Sentinel; Liam Dick, Soph., Missoula Hellgate; Miles Duda, Soph., Great Falls CMR; Aidden Brown, Sr., Gallatin.

Coach: Shaughn McKeon

Class A

DeonDray Ellis, Sr., East Helena; Dax Ostwalt, Sr., Havre; Zicciah Callison-Blake, Lockwood; Braxton Turney, Sr., Dillon; Kobe Blake, Jr., Lockwood; Gabe Ronquillo, Jr., Lockwood; Kolby Finley, Sr., Ronan; Cooper Michaud, Sr., Frenchtown; Josh Sutton, Jr., Butte Central.

Coach: Colby Fetter

Class B

Dawson Hammond, Sr., Malta; Cody McCabe, Sr., Harlem; Jamo Kendrick, Sr., Missoula Loyola; Deron Lear, Sr., Fairfield; Kelton Vielleux, Soph., Fort Benton; Tyler Frydenlund, Sr., Jefferson; Carone Little Coyote, Soph., St. Labre; Ryan Buzzard, Sr., Stillwater Christian; Kymani Fraser, Sr., Lame Deer; Cade Hudyma, Jr., Glasgow.

Coaches: Pat Goldhahn and Jeremy Brenden

Class C

Cam Reddig, Jr., Lustre Christian; Tyce Smith, Sr., D-G-S-G; Ryland St. John, Sr., C-J-I; Bram Handran, Sr., Scobey; Jace Bantz, Sr., Winnett-Grass Range; Duke Williamson, Sr., Circle; Michael Gaylord, Soph., Belt; Nolan Kamerman, Sr., Melstone; Johnslee Pierre, Sr., Lustre Christian; Andrew Kimm, Sr., Manhattan Christian.

Coaches: Nate Aschim and Chris Mattson

GIRLS

Class AA

Makayla Coleman, Sr., Gallatin; Avory DeCoite, Sr., Missoula Big Sky; Macy Criswell, Soph., Billings West; Amelia Hunter, Jr., Gallatin; Kiki Lonebear, Jr., Billings Skyview; Saydey Perry, Jr., Gallatin; Cadence Graham, Jr., Butte; Jada Davis, Sr., Gallatin; Ave Odegard, Sr., Gallatin; Reagan Soucy, Sr., Billings West.

Coach: Mecklen Davis

Class A

Rylee Taylor-Jefferson, Jr., Polson; Maya Jarvis, Sr., Havre; Ela Harbor, Sr., Havre; Arianna Gary, Sr., Havre; Cassie Keller, Soph., Dillon; Peyton French, Jr., Lewistown; Katie Tilleman, Jr., Havre; Javon Dutton, Jr., Miles City; Landri Hartman, Soph., Dillon; Tess Tash, Soph., Dillon.

Coach: Jill Barta

Class B

Marisa Snider, Sr., Ennis; Joely Chappell, Sr., Glasgow; Avery O'Connor, Jr., Baker; Emory Ralston, Jr., Florence; Madison O'Connor, Sr., Baker; Neva Jacobson, Malta; Laney Ketcham, Sr., Big Timber; Cora Matt, Sr., St. Ignatius; Denvyr Tuss, Sr., Malta; Macy Tjelde, Sr., Fairview.

Coaches: Pat Goldhahn and Allix Huse

Class C

Kayla Carrney, Jr., Scobey; Maggie Eike, Melstone; Brynecia Hugs, Sr., Plenty Coups; Nasya O'Connor, Sr., Ekalaka; Emma Smith, Soph., D-G-S-G; Ella Smith, Soph., D-G-S-G; BriElla Becker, Jr., D-G-S-G; Ari Spence, Jr., West Yellowstone; Madeline Moline, Sr., Circle; BaiLee McColly, Sr., North Country.

Coaches: Nate Aschim and Morgan Mason

Schedule

Thursday, March 26

5:30 p.m.: Class A vs. Class C Girls

7 p.m.: Class A vs. Class C Boys

Friday, March 27

8 a.m.: Class C vs. Class B Girls

9:30 a.m.: Class C vs. Class B Boys

11 a.m.: Class A vs. Class AA Girls

12:30 p.m.: Class A vs. Class AA Boys

2 p.m.: Class A vs. Class B Girls

3:30 p.m.: Class A vs. Class B Boys

5 p.m.: 3-point contest/Slam dunk contest

6 p.m.: Class AA vs. Class C Girls

7:30 p.m.: Class AA vs. Class C Boys

Saturday, March 28

9 a.m.: Class B vs. Class AA Girls

10:30 a.m.: Class B vs. Class AA Boys

12 p.m.: Girls consolation

1:30 p.m.: Boys consolation

3 p.m.: Girls championship

4:30 p.m.: Boys championship

