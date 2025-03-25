Rosters announced for 2025 Hi-Line Invitational Tournament

HAVRE — MSU-Northern announced the rosters for the 38th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament (H.I.T.), which runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Armory Gymnasium.

The H.I.T. features some of Montana's top high school talent on all-star teams from each of the state's four classifications: AA, A, B and C.

Girls and boys action will take place throughout the weekend, culminating with consolation and title games on Saturday.

The tournament, which was originally founded by Babsie Bishop and has been held in both Malta and Havre, begins Thursday with games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Friday, eight games are scheduled with the first slated to begin at 8 a.m.

Slam dunk and 3-point contests are also scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday.

Two more games are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by the girls consolation game at 12 p.m., the boys consolation at 1:30 p.m., the girls championship at 3 p.m. and the boys championship at 4:30 p.m.

Rosters are below.

38th annual Hi-Line Invitational Tournament

March 27-29 at Havre

BOYS

Class AA

Ben Erbacher, sr., Billings West; Kash Embry, sr., Bozeman; Cash Rice, jr., Billings West; Tayshaun Williams, jr., Billings Skyview; Jaxan Lieberg, sr., Helena; Lincoln Rogers, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Dean Blair, sr., Great Falls CMR; Carson Towe, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Zakai Owens, sr., Billings Skyview.

Coach: Shaughn McKeon.

Class A

Trey Gary, sr., Havre; Matt Huse, sr., Havre; Deondray Ellis, jr., East Helena; Zicciah Callison-Blake, jr., Lockwood; Joshua Sutton, so., Butte Central; Kobe Blake, so., Lockwood; Kolby Finlsey, sr., Ronan; Darcy Merchant, jr., Billings Central; Kyler Engellant, sr., Dillon; Hank Smith, so., Frenchtown.

Coach: Tommy Brown.

Class B

Dawson Hammond, jr., Malta; Bohdi Brenden, sr., Malta; Aaron DeFrance, sr., Three Forks; Deron Lear, jr., Fairfield; JJ Bends, jr., Lodge Grass; Nic Morean, sr., Red Lodge; Ethan Stack, sr., Missoula Loyola; Reynolds Johnston, sr., Missoula Loyola; Sam Stewart, jr., Manhattan; Cade Hudyma, so., Glasgow.

Coaches: Pat Goldhahn and Shane Anderson.

Class C

Cam Reddig, so., Lustre Christian; Tucker Keller, jr., Melstone; Wyatt Wickens, sr., Roy-Winifred; Bram Handran, jr., Scobey; Jace Bantz, jr., Winnett-Grass Range; Kenyan Davis, sr., Harlowton-Ryegate; Christian Triemstra, jr., Manhattan Christian; Nolan Kamerman, jr., Melstone; Johnslee Pierre, jr., Lustre Christian; Isaac Hoekema, sr., Manhattan Christian.

Coaches: Nate Aschim and Chris Mattson.

GIRLS

Class AA

Makayla Coleman, so., Gallatin; Elly Reed, jr., Missoula Hellgate; Reagan Soucy, jr., Billings West; Avory DeCoite, jr., Missoula Big Sky; Kadynce Couture, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Jada Davis, jr., Gallatin; Lauryn Lieberg, fr., Helena; Cadence Graham, so., Butte; Ave Odegard, jr., Gallatin.

Coach: Mesa King.

Class A

Amaya Jarvis, jr., Havre; Tierra Parker, sr., Havre; Kenleigh Graham, sr., Dillon; Tailey Harris, sr., Lockwood; Jillian Kanduch, sr., Miles City; Arian Gray, jr., Havre; Ela Harbor, jr., Havre; Annika Stergar, jr., Billings Central; Braeden Gunlock, sr., Bigfork; Dani Jordan, sr., Lockwood.

Coaches: Jill Barta and Cortnee Gunlock.

Class B

Marisa Snider, jr., Ennis; Avery O'Connor, so., Baker; Paige Lofing, sr., Huntley Project; Madison O'Connor, jr., Baker; Neva Jacobson, jr., Malta; Sannah Windy Boy, sr., Huntley Project; Cora Matt, jr., St. Ignatius; Aubrey Winter, sr., Columbus; Hope Gonsioroski, sr., Baker; Denvyr Tuss, jr., Malta.

Coaches: Pat Goldhahn and Allix Huse.

Class C

Mallory Tommerup, sr., Plentywood; Maggie Eike, so., Melstone; Brynecia Hugs, jr., Plenty Coups; Avery Eike, sr., Melstone; Eva Yeadon, sr., Big Sandy; Shelbi LaBrie, sr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; BriElla Becker, so., Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Ari Spence, so., West Yellowstone; Madeline Moline, jr., Circle; Kaytie Aanstad, sr., Scobey.

Coaches: Nate Aschim and Morgan Mason.