Results: Southwest A divisional tennis

HAMILTON -- The Dillon boys and Corvallis girls won the team titles at the Southwest A divisional tennis tournament in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The Dillon boys scored 47 points behind second- and third-place finishes from Sam Jones and Marcus Sandall, respectively, in the singles bracket. Dillon's doubles team of Bramlet and Mosher (first names were not reported) claimed a divisional title.

Corvallis was second in the boys team race, followed by Hamilton, Stevensville and Butte Central.

On the girls side, Corvallis scored 62 points to win the team title. Hamilton was second, with Stevensville, Dillon and Butte Central following.

Corvallis got a second-place finish from Madeline DeLeo in the singles bracket, and the Blue Devils put two pairs in the finals of the doubles bracket. Corvallis' Powell/Jessop team topped teammates Anderson/Henry 6-1, 6-1 for the divisional championship.

Team scores and results from the finals and third-place matches are below. For complete results, please click here.

Southwest A divisional tennis

May 19 at Hamilton

Boys

Team scores: Dillon 47, Corvallis 34, Hamilton 29, Stevensville 3, Butte Central 1.

Singles

Final: Andy Purcell (Hamilton) def. Sam Jones (Dillon) 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

Third/fourth: Marcus Sandall (Dillon) def. Colin Hanley (Hamilton) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

Final: Bramlet/Mosher (Dillon) def. Fehr/Bay (Corvallis) 6-0, 6-4

Third/fourth: Talia/Sangster (Corvallis) def. O'Connell/Heath (Hamilton) 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

Girls

Team scores: Corvallis 62, Hamilton 34, Stevensville 30, Dillon 17, Butte Central 9.

Singles

Final: Eliana Foss (Hamilton) def. Madeline DeLeo (Corvallis) 6-1, 6-3

Third/fourth: Maddie Weber (Stevensville) def. Tiana Ertel (Corvallis) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

Final: Powell/Jessop (Corvallis) def. Anderson/Henry (Corvallis) 6-1, 6-1

Third/fourth: Hawthorne/St. Germain (Stevensville) def. Fluckiger/Kindberg (Dillon) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5