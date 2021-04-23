Results: Old Works Invitational

ANACONDA -- Results from the Old Works Invitational golf meet held on April 22 are below.

Old Works Invitational

April 22

Boys

Class C team scores (top three scores): Manhattan Christian 246, Superior 291, Seeley-Swan 335.

Class B team scores (top four scores): Missoula Loyola 338, Jefferson 381, Anaconda 388, Townsend 394, Eureka 396, Florence 411, Deer Lodge 414, Bigfork 417, Manhattan 450, Whitehall 454.

Individual results (all classes)

Zeke Boos, Missoula Loyola, 77; Colin Wade, Bigfork, 79; Caiden Hill, Manhattan Christian, 80; Kade Pardee, Thompson Falls, 81; Kaden Matheny, Missoula Loyola, 81; Trevor VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 82; Luke Eckman, Jefferson, 82; Logan Leep, Manhattan Christian, 84; Preston Field, Jefferson, 84; Erik Casazza, Eureka, 87.

Girls

Class C team scores (top three scores): Manhattan Christian 327.

Class B team scores (top four scores): Anaconda 479, Manhattan 487, Townsend 492, Bigfork 495.

Individual results (all classes)

Celi Chapman, Jefferson, 87; Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls, 97; Bethany Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 103; Kyla Bohne, Eureka, 105; Grace Aamot, Manhttan Christian, 105; Megan Baxter, Thompson Falls, 106; Ashley McCormack, Manhattan, 107; Trinity Wilson, Townsend, 107; Tori Cook, Manhattan Christian, 110; Kristen McCormack, Manhattan, 111.