Results: Butte Central Cross Country Invitational

FAIRMONT — The Livingston boys ran away with the Butte Central Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Fairmont Hot Springs.
Powered by a 1-2 finish from Andrew Durgan (18:22) and Charlie Serafin (18:31), the Rangers took the team title with 15 points. In a meet with just a handful of teams fielding five runners, only Anaconda (56) and Stevensville (58) also qualified for team scores.
In the girls meet, no program qualified for a team score. Genesis Boyle of Ennis won the race (24:53), followed by Anaconda's Cora Pesanti (25:10) and Livingston's Elise Wadle (26:37).
The next cross country meet at Fairmont will be the Butte High Invite on Saturday, September 25.
GIRLS
Individual Results
1. Genesis Boyles, Ennis, 24:53
2. Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 25:10
3. Haley Rigler, Livingston, 26:12
4. Elise Wadle, Livingston, 26:37
5. Cadence Moore, Frenchtown, 26:39
6. Kodi White, Frenchtown, 27:04
7. Sky Boyd, Ennis, 27:30
8. Jalena Jackson, Frenchtown, 28:03
9. Shelby Sherwood, Frenchtown, 28:19
10. Kaitlyn Frankman, Whitehall, 28:24
11. Hallie Kellicut, Butte Central, 34:37
12. McKenzie Betz, East Helena, 35:02
13. Nataleigh Siders, Anaconda, 35:53
14. Lelynn Woolbright, Anaconda, 40:20
15. Rylee Gilkey, Anaconda, 40:43
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Livingston 15
2. Anaocnda 56
3. Stevensville 58
Individual Results
1. Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 18:22
2. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 18:31
3. Wesley Biggers, Whitehall, 18:37
4. Scott Parke, Drummond, 18:52
5. Max Stern, Livingston, 18:55
6. Eli Beardsley, Ennis, 19:31
7. Tait Olson, Ennis, 20:21
8. Caleb Jergenson, Livingston, 21:13
9. Kimball Smith, Livingston, 21:20
10. Carter Anciaux, Frenchtown, 21:50
11. Emmett Theard, Anaconda, 22:09
12. James Holmes, Butte Central, 22:13
13. Augie Stern, Livingston, 22:24
14. Aidan Wosoba, East Helena, 22:37
15. Cody Bradford, Stevensville, 23:01
16. Wylie Connor, Ennis, 23:27
17. Raine Lofing, Anaconda, 23:33
18. James Lovett, Anaconda, 24:12
19. Marin Masser, Stevensville, 24:16
20. Keith Nyholm, Stevensville, 24:28
21. Conner Kzaley, Frenchtown, 24:41
22. Jim Bradshaw, Butte Central, 25:00
23. Jacob Blyton, Stevensville, 25:02
24. Dylan Janes, Stevensville, 26:14
25. Eli Johnson, Frenchtown, 26:22
26. Dallon Lanes, Whitehall, 27:14
27. Joseph Howell, Anaconda, 28:01
28. Patrick Stimatz, Butte Central, 30:20
29. Orion Logan, Anaconda, 32:37
30. William McAnulty, Butte Central, 34:42