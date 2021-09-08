Results: Butte Central Cross Country Invitational

FAIRMONT — The Livingston boys ran away with the Butte Central Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Fairmont Hot Springs.

Powered by a 1-2 finish from Andrew Durgan (18:22) and Charlie Serafin (18:31), the Rangers took the team title with 15 points. In a meet with just a handful of teams fielding five runners, only Anaconda (56) and Stevensville (58) also qualified for team scores.

In the girls meet, no program qualified for a team score. Genesis Boyle of Ennis won the race (24:53), followed by Anaconda's Cora Pesanti (25:10) and Livingston's Elise Wadle (26:37).

The next cross country meet at Fairmont will be the Butte High Invite on Saturday, September 25.

GIRLS

Individual Results

1. Genesis Boyles, Ennis, 24:53

2. Cora Pesanti, Anaconda, 25:10

3. Haley Rigler, Livingston, 26:12

4. Elise Wadle, Livingston, 26:37

5. Cadence Moore, Frenchtown, 26:39

6. Kodi White, Frenchtown, 27:04

7. Sky Boyd, Ennis, 27:30

8. Jalena Jackson, Frenchtown, 28:03

9. Shelby Sherwood, Frenchtown, 28:19

10. Kaitlyn Frankman, Whitehall, 28:24

11. Hallie Kellicut, Butte Central, 34:37

12. McKenzie Betz, East Helena, 35:02

13. Nataleigh Siders, Anaconda, 35:53

14. Lelynn Woolbright, Anaconda, 40:20

15. Rylee Gilkey, Anaconda, 40:43

BOYS

Team Scores

1. Livingston 15

2. Anaocnda 56

3. Stevensville 58

Individual Results

1. Andrew Durgan, Livingston, 18:22

2. Charlie Serafin, Livingston, 18:31

3. Wesley Biggers, Whitehall, 18:37

4. Scott Parke, Drummond, 18:52

5. Max Stern, Livingston, 18:55

6. Eli Beardsley, Ennis, 19:31

7. Tait Olson, Ennis, 20:21

8. Caleb Jergenson, Livingston, 21:13

9. Kimball Smith, Livingston, 21:20

10. Carter Anciaux, Frenchtown, 21:50

11. Emmett Theard, Anaconda, 22:09

12. James Holmes, Butte Central, 22:13

13. Augie Stern, Livingston, 22:24

14. Aidan Wosoba, East Helena, 22:37

15. Cody Bradford, Stevensville, 23:01

16. Wylie Connor, Ennis, 23:27

17. Raine Lofing, Anaconda, 23:33

18. James Lovett, Anaconda, 24:12

19. Marin Masser, Stevensville, 24:16

20. Keith Nyholm, Stevensville, 24:28

21. Conner Kzaley, Frenchtown, 24:41

22. Jim Bradshaw, Butte Central, 25:00

23. Jacob Blyton, Stevensville, 25:02

24. Dylan Janes, Stevensville, 26:14

25. Eli Johnson, Frenchtown, 26:22

26. Dallon Lanes, Whitehall, 27:14

27. Joseph Howell, Anaconda, 28:01

28. Patrick Stimatz, Butte Central, 30:20

29. Orion Logan, Anaconda, 32:37

30. William McAnulty, Butte Central, 34:42

