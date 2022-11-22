Reclassification, tournament site announcements highlight latest MHSA board meeting

HELENA — The Montana High School Association conducted a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, and made various announcements including the sites of future state tournaments as well as a few notable reclassifications.

First, the board announced that the site for the inaugural state high school baseball tournament will be held in Butte. That tournament is scheduled to take place in the spring of 2023, which is the first year for baseball as a sanctioned sports in Montana.

The Board gave the go-ahead for Bigfork to join Class A and to realign that classification beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Bigfork will join the Northwest conference in the Western division. East Helena will join the Southeast conference in the Eastern division.

The board also approved moving the 2023 Class A state tennis tournament from Polson and Ronan to Missoula.

It also approved the following action regarding realignment/reclassification:

The Westby/Grenora football program will move from 8-Man to 6-Man.

The Wibaux football program will move from 6-Man to 8-Man.

The Joliet football program will move from 8-Man to Class B.

The MHSA also announced that due to a number of appeals in Class B, 8-Man and 6-Man football, the board will review and take action on those realignment proposals in January.

