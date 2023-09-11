Watch Now
Q2 Gamechangers: Last-second Lockwood win leads list in Week 3

A last-second defensive stand gave Lockwood the win and moved the Lions to 3-0 in just their second year of varsity play.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 11, 2023
BILLINGS — Defense wins championships. This week, it wins the top spot on Q2's Gamechangers.

A last-minute pass breakup in the endzone by Nate Davis gave Lockwood a 21-14 win over Glendive Friday and moved the Lions to 3-0 in just their second year of varsity play.

You'll see that, plus a 3-for-1 block and one of the more athletic plays from a defensive lineman we've seen in years. It's all available in the video above.

As always, these are the top five high school football plays as caught by our MTN cameras this week.

