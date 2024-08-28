Q2 AOW: Work ethic unmatched as Laurel's Sam Norman eats, sleeps, breathes golf

LAUREL — If you want to find Sam Norman, Laurel's golf course is a pretty good bet.

“Yeah, I’m out here basically a full day. I’ve done this my entire life, pretty much,” the senior golfer at Laurel High School told MTN Sports near one of the practice bunkers.

Norman admits he eats, sleeps and breathes golf. And coach Jim O’Neil is quick to attest to that.

"I hang nets in the rafters in the high school — in the upper mezzanine — and he’s been coming over since he was in the fifth or sixth grade. I’ve hit more golf balls with Sam Norman than I have even with my own children,” O’Neil affirmed.

And it's paying off.

Norman turned in a sizzling showing last month at the Men's State Am, battling Montana’s top guns at all age levels. He finished even-par on his home course — only five players on the leaderboard were better, with Liam Clancy edging Nathan Bailey in a playoff at 4-under.

“I was definitely proud of it, because I got better every day,” Norman said of scoring 73, 72 and 71, respectively.

“I’m not exaggerating," O’Neil said of Norman's work ethic. "He comes out and pretty much puts in a nine-to-five workday out here.”

Norman said his career low in a tournament is 66 with a personal best of 65.

He shared the win last week in Laurel's season-opening tournament at Old Works in Anaconda, carding an impressive 69 alongside Billings Central's Colin Jensen. Laurel’s boys won the tournament by three strokes.

What’s scary is, the Locomotives may showcase Montana’s most lethal one-two punch in high school golf this year. Lefty Cameron Hackmann, also a senior, won the Class A state tourney as a freshman, and the two have played shot-for-shot since they were kids.

“It’s been really fun, each of us pushing each other and I really like that. If one of us has a bad day, we’ve got each other’s backs,” Hackmann said. “He puts in a lot of time, so it’s been really rewarding for him and that pushes me.”

O'Neil doesn't underestimate the value of his current top two players.

“I think other schools can match our No. 1 player, and whoever is our No. 2 at that time — if they play their best — I think we’ll be leading with the one and two position,” he said.

As for Norman’s favorite club in the bag?

“I’d have to say my putter. I’m pretty good with that one, so that’s the one I get along with most,” he admitted with a smile.

Norman's mother has been a longtime teacher, meaning academics are a priority. He hopes to graduate at least top-10 in his class.

“Last year (my grade-point average) was a 4.5, so this year it should be around a 4.7,” he anticipated.

Determination clearly has Norman's GPA on the rise — and his golf scores dwindling.

