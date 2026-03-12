High School College More Sports Watch Now
Photos: Day 2 of the Class C state basketball tournaments

Photos from the second day of the 2026 Class C boys and girls state basketball tournaments at Missoula.

Thursday State C Bearcats vs spartans (12).JPG Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Scobey play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Emma Smith Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine's Emma Smith (24) puts up a shot against Scobey in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports BriElla Becker Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine's BriElla Becker (2) puts up a shot against Scobey in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Bearcats vs spartans (231).JPG Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Scobey play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Bearcats vs spartans (216).JPG Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Scobey play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Bearcats vs spartans (160).JPG Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Scobey play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Wolverines vs Lady Hawks (38).JPG Chester-Joplin-Inverness and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Wolverines vs Lady Hawks (21).JPG Chester-Joplin-Inverness and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Wolverines vs Lady Hawks (56).JPG Chester-Joplin-Inverness and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Wolverines vs Lady Hawks (163).JPG Chester-Joplin-Inverness and West Yellowstone play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Wolverines vs Lady Hawks (101).JPG Chester-Joplin-Inverness' Brynn Kammerzell (21) dribbles the ball against West Yellowstone in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Circle WildCats vs Belt Huskies (193).JPG Circle and Belt play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Circle WildCats vs Belt Huskies (227).JPG Circle and Belt play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Kate Nasner Circle's Kate Nasner (4) goes up for a shot against Belt in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Melstone vs Drummond (8).JPG Melstone and Drummond play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Melstone vs Drummond (43).JPG Melstone and Drummond play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Melstone vs Drummond (19).JPG Melstone and Drummond play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Melstone vs Drummond (147).JPG Melstone and Drummond play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Melstone vs Drummond (123).JPG Melstone and Drummond play in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Abby Boyd Melstone's Abby Boyd (22) goes up for a shot against Drummond in the first round of the Class C girls basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Jace Bantz Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz throws down a dunk against West Yellowstone in a loser-out game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Jace Bantz Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz throws down a dunk against West Yellowstone in a loser-out game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Jace Bantz Winnett-Grass Range's Jace Bantz throws down a dunk against West Yellowstone in a loser-out game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Scobey vs Belt (142).JPG Scobey's Bram Handran throws down a dunk against Belt in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Scobey vs Belt (143).JPG Scobey's Bram Handran throws down a dunk against Belt in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Scobey vs Belt 2nd half (130).JPG Scobey and Belt play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN sports Thursday State C Scobey vs Belt 2nd half (212).JPG Scobey and Belt play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN sports Brecken Maher Scobey's Brecken Maher (2) puts up a shot against Belt in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN sports Thursday State C Manhatten vs Luster (27).JPG Lustre Christian and Manhattan Christian play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Manhatten vs Luster (72).JPG Lustre Christian and Manhattan Christian play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Manhatten vs Luster (51).JPG Lustre Christian and Manhattan Christian play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Manhatten vs Luster (290).JPG Lustre Christian and Manhattan Christian play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Manhatten vs Luster (155).JPG Lustre Christian and Manhattan Christian play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports Thursday State C Manhatten vs Luster (313).JPG Lustre Christian and Manhattan Christian play in a semifinal game of the Class C boys basketball state tournament at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Thursday, March 12, 2026.Photo by: Jackie Jensen / For MTN Sports

