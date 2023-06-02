Pen to paper: Helena High celebrates final signing day of 2023

HELENA — Helena High School celebrated another five student-athletes on Wednesday afternoon who will be heading to the next level.

These current high school seniors will head off to college next fall to continue their academics while competing in athletics as well. This was the second signing day for the Bengals; the first occurre Feb. 1.

Following is a list of which Bengals signed, and where they are headed.

Henry Ballinger - Track and field, Montana

Cael Murgel - Basketball, Montana Western

Alex Bullock - Basketball, Carroll College

Elisabeth Lloyd - Cheer, Carroll College

Bohden Bahnmiller - Baseball, Miles Community College

