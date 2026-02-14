High School College More Sports Watch Now
Park City's road warrior Panthers split senior night games with Forsyth

MTN Sports
LAUREL — Road warriors since a December windstorm peeled off pieces of the school's gymnasium roof, Park City's boys and girls split a senior night doubleheader with Forsyth on Friday inside Laurel's gym.

Forsyth's boys took the early game 61-41. The Dogies will be seeded No. 1 entering next week's District 6C tournament on this same court. Plenty Coups will be the boys No. 2 seed.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Meantime, Park City's girls ran their win streak to nine straight by handling Forsyth 61-38 in the nightcap. The Panthers jumped out to a 27-0 lead and led 32-6 after the opening quarter. Forsyth cut it to 37-17 at half.

Park City's girls claim the district's No. 2 seed behind Custer-Hysham bouncing into next week's 6C tourney.

