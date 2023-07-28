Out with old, in with the new: Great Falls Central renovates gym floor

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Central has renovated its gym floor for the first time since the school building opened in 2007. All in a month's time they were able to strip the floor down to the bare wood, take off all the previous paint, and give it a new design before waxing it and putting on the finishing touches.

Some of the notable differences begin with the updated logo in the center of the floor and the bold color splash. The wood flooring uses two different colors with the area inside the 3-point line being darker than the rest of the floor.

The blue outline is more of a vibrant color than before and the Mustangs name is now painted yellow with a white trim along the baselines. Aside from the visual aspect of it, the new floor should give better traction to athletes during their competitions.

Principal Sean Donnelly also stated that the next project is to replace the current seating with motorized bleachers. The school has begun fundraising for those and hopes to start changing those out by next summer.

