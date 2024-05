GREAT FALLS — Cascade’s Caiden Sekuterski now sits at the to the top of the state in the long jump after his performance at the Northern C divisional meet on Thursday.

Sekuterski jumped 23 feet, 6½ inches in the final round of the long jump, breaking the divisional record he set last year of 21-11½. This new mark also sets a new Memorial Stadium record which was previously set in 1992 by Great Falls CMR’s Jason Whitehead. Whitehead jumped a distance of 23-3¾.