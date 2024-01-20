No. 1 Bozeman, No. 3 Gallatin handle business on road trip to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Bozeman High and Bozeman Gallatin each picked up double-digit victories on the road in boys basketball on Friday in Great Falls.

Bozeman took down CMR to remain undefeated and Gallatin used a second-half rally against Great Falls to get back in the win column.

No. 3 Gallatin 64, Great Falls 49

It was a tale of two halves as No. 3 Gallatin outlasted Great Falls on the road.

The Bison started the game on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from both Traycen Ehnes and Scott Klinker. The run was ended by Gallatin as Troy Hugs drilled a triple from the corner. With under two minutes to go in the quarter, Klinker and Ehnes poured in one more triple each as the Bison led 18-11.

The Raptors offense got going in the second quarter with a bucket from Jacob Sonju, but the Bison never relinquished their lead. Great Falls took a 26-20 lead but Gallatin quickly cut back into it. Hugs stepped into a 3-pointer and Grant Vigen scored off an offensive rebound to make it 26-25 going to half time.

Gallatin got its first lead of the game within the first two minutes of the second half. Hugs finished on a break to go ahead 34-29.

Gallatin outscored Great Falls 17-8 in the third to take a 42-34 lead going into the fourth.

Before 60 seconds could run off the clock in the fourth, Gallatin extended their lead to 15. The Bison trailed by as much as 17 in the fourth and was able to cut it down to 12, but time eventually ran out as Gallatin pulled away with the win.

Matt Ehnes / Jared’s Detours [jaredsdetours.com] Bozeman's Kellen Harrison drives the baseline during a game against Great Falls CMR on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

No. 1 Bozeman 63 , CMR 49

In a slow paced first quarter, CMR led most of the way but Bozeman took a 10-7 lead after a late basket from Torin Jeske.

Threes began to fly in the second quarter. Kellen Harrison started the trend with his four point play that put the Hawks ahead 18-7. Rustlers’ River Wasson responded with a three pointer of his own but Kash Embry hit two in a row to extend the lead to 14. The Hawks led 34-17 at halftime.

Hawks’ Rocky Lencioni came out the locker room aggressive, picking up a quick five points to start the quarter. The Hawks pushed their lead to 22 early in the third quarter.

Dean Blair scored five straight points for the Rustlers and a few possession later, Drew Etcheberry completed a four point play to cut the lead to 16.

Bozeman possessed a 52-34 lead going into the final frame and and never let the lead shrink below 14.