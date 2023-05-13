Watch Now
High School Sports

New PR’s and district records set at 8c and 10c meet

Posted at 7:52 PM, May 12, 2023
2023-05-12

GREAT FALLS — Looking to advance to the divisional round, numerous athletes between districts 8c and 10c set new PR’s and broke a few district records. But they didn’t settle for just the divisional meet as some times and distances came through as automatic state qualifiers. You can find full results to the district meet below.

Click here for 8C results.

Click here for 10C results.

