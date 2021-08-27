Nearly 40 cross country teams open season at Friday's Billings Invite

BILLINGS - Nearly 40 cross country teams from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota are expected for Friday's season-opening Billings Invitational high school meet at Amend Park.

The varsity boys are schedule to race at 12:25 p.m. with the varsity girls set for 1:25 p.m.

JV boys open the meet running their race at noon. The JV girls go at approximately 12:50 p.m.

Teams competing include Billings Senior, Billings West, Billings Skyview, Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood, Belfry, Belgrade, Bozeman, Brockton, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Miles City, Dickinson (North Dakota), Lewistown, Fromberg, Bozeman Gallatin, Glasgow, Hardin, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, Huntley Project, Joliet, Lodge Grass, Lovell (Wyoming), Melstone, Park City, Broadus, Powell (Wyoming), Red Lodge, Roberts, Rocky Mountain (Wyoming), Roundup, Shepherd, Sidney, St. Labre, Big Timber, Tongue River (Wyoming), and Worland (Wyoming).

Laurel's girls were among last year's state championship teams in Montana.

