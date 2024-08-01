Meg Murphy, Randy Symon inducted into Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame

GREAT FALLS — Former Montana high school coaches Meg Murphy and Randy Symon were inducted into the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame Thursday.

The ceremony took place in the Charles M. Russell High School auxiliary gym as part of day two at the MCA Clinic.

"It's so awesome," Murphy said. "And just to be in the group of people that have been here prior to me, I know what an honor it is."

Murphy coached for nearly four decades at Butte Central. She was most known for her successes with the girls basketball and softball teams.

"I never ever dreamt of this," Murphy said. "I never even dreamt of being a coach of the year."

Similarly, Symon also coached for nearly four decades.

"I was pretty excited and honored that I had been chosen to be inducted," Symon said.

The former track and field coach of Thompson Falls said the event brought back memories.

"Student-athletes I'd had," Symon said. "Assistant coaches that I worked with. Meets that we had gone to. Big meets that we'd won and many of the meets that we lost."

The two new members of the hall of fame were accompanied by friends and family at Thursday's ceremony.

"My sister sat with me today," Murphy said. "She's my oldest sister and I don't think she's missed a game that I played since I was in fourth grade. So it was quite an honor to have her sit next to me."

"My daughter and her husband and kids ... came up from Bozeman to watch," Symon said. "My sister from Calgary, Alberta, she drove down to go to the ceremony. ... So that was special."

The 57th Annual MCA clinic wraps up Friday at CMR.