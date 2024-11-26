MTN Sports special 'A Season of Champions' to air on Thanksgiving

It was a special fall sports season for high school athletes in Montana.

Celebrate the stars of fall with an MTN Sports special. "A Season of Champions" airs on Thanksgiving and will shine a spotlight on some of the teams and athletes who won state championships over the past few months.

From Frenchtown golf standout Katie Lewis, who won her third consecutive Class A state golf championship, to the Box Elder football team, which won the first 6-Man championship in program history, MTN Sports showcases some of the performances that made the 2024 fall sports season one to remember.

Watch "A Season of Champions" Thursday at 5 p.m. on KTGF and KTVH in Great Falls and Helena and at 5:30 p.m. on KTVQ in Billings, KBZK in Bozeman, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls, KXLH in Helena and KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley.