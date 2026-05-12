Wolf Point's Maia Kent, Conrad's Bentley Hofstad take home honors from Northern B golf divisional

WOLF POINT — Playing on her home course of Airport Golf Club, Wolf Point’s Maia Kent emerged the victor among a trio of contenders down the stretch at the Northern B girls divisional golf tournament on Tuesday.

Kent earned par on her closing hole, the par-4 No. 11, to edge Rowen Russell of Shelby by one stroke. Kent shot 88, while Russell finished 3-over on her last three holes to tally an 89. Ayden DeBruycker of Fairfield was third at 92, four strokes behind Kent.

Shelby claimed the team title with a 401 team score, followed by Glasgow (419) and Fort Benton (425) for the top three spots.

The top three teams and top 20 individuals qualified for the Class B state tournament to be held May 19-20 at Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings.

In the boys divisional held Monday, Conrad’s Bentley Hofstad won a tight grouping by one stroke over Ryan Bell of Chinook and two shots ahead of Conrad teammate Reece Taylor. Hofstad came in at 83, Bell was at 84 and Taylor 85.

The strong finishes by Hofstad and Taylor helped the Cowboys take home the team title. Conrad’s 359 score was 11 better than second-place Glasgow. Choteau finished third at 377.

Northern B

Airport Golf Club, Wolf Point

(Top 3 teams and top 20 individuals qualify for state)

Girls

Tuesday

Team results: Shelby 401, Glasgow 419, Fort Benton 425, Fairfled 427; Malta 431, Plentywood 458, Fairview 494, Conrad 494.

Top 20 individuals: 1, Maia Kent, Wolf Point 88; 2, Rowen Russell, Shelby, 89; 3, Ayden DeBruuycker, Fairfield, 92; 4, Alonna Lindlbom, Plentywood, 93; 5, Kylie Bishop, Malta, 94; 6, Mia Peterson, Glasgow, 95; 7, Preslee Flesch, Shelby, 98; 8, Amaris Lindeman, Fort Benton, 99; 9, Frankie Crawford, Poplar, 102; 10, Annika Smith, Glasgow, 103; 11, Lily Hooker, Shelby, 105;; 11, Jayda Wyse, Malta, 105; 13, Rylee Bakken, Fairfield, 106; 13, McKinlee Paulson, Wolf Point, 106; 13, MyCal Lane, Fort Benton, 106; 16, Aspen Probert, Glasgow, 107; 17, Aspyn Bogart, Fort Benton, 109; 17, Kailer Junso, Shelby, 109; 19, Chyler Standiford, Chinook, 110; 20, Abby Carroll, Fort Benton, 111; 20, Paige Murray, Chinook, 111.

Boys

(Monday)

Team results: Conrad 359, Glasgow 370, Choteau 377, Malta 382, Fairfield 386, Shelby 399, Harlem 415, Chinook 422, Plentywood 422, Fairview 423, Cut Bank 442, Fort Benton 452, Wolf Point 485, Poplar 487.

Top 20 individuals: 1, Bentley Hofstad, Conrad, 83; 2, Ryan Bell, Chinook, 84; 3, Reece Taylor, Conrad, 85; 4, Kooper Sieler, Fairfield, 86; 5, Hank Hopstad, Glasgow, 88; 5, Kael Meyer, Choteau, 88; 5, Devin Lonner, Fairfield, 88; Kenny Weasel, Harlem, 88; 9, Willie Lightner, Choteau, 89; 10, Marshall Richman, Shelby, 90; 11, Kruise Stiles, Malta, 91; 11, Ty Poulson, Fairview, 91; 13, Jack Morehouse, Glasgow, 92; 13, Lukas Young, Poplar, 92; 13, Carter Rayburn, Chinook, 92; 13, Cael Blevins, Shelby 92; 17, Blain Van Dyke, Conrad, 93; 18, Cody Kuka, Glasgow, 94; 19, Regan Stuart, Malta, 95; 19, Kazner Oxarart, Malta, 95.