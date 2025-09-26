Western AA golf: Kalispell Glacier's Luke Nelson, Missoula Big Sky's Zoey Loberg prevail

KALISPELL — Luke Nelson of Kalispell Glacier and Zoey Loberg of Missoula Big Sky were crowned Western AA divisional golf champions Friday at the Northern Pines Golf Course.

Nelson shot 6-under for the two-day tournament, finishing with a total score of 138 to edge Missoula Sentinel's Hudson Goroski, the defending state champ, by two strokes.

Loberg finished with a 170 for the tourney to win the girls individual crown. She overcame Day 1 leader Maggie Mitton of Kalispell Glacier by four shots.

The team championships went to the Missoula Sentinel boys and the Glacier girls. Sentinels boys (288-299—587) got past second-place Glacier (294-296—590) for the crown while the Wolfpack (359-359—718) ran away with the girls title by 42 shots over second-place Helena High.

The Class AA state golf tournament tees off Thursday, Oct. 2, at the Butte Country Club. Following is a look at the Western AA divisional results:

Western AA

Sept. 25-26

at Northern Pines Golf Course, Kalispell

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Missoula Sentinel, 288-299-587; 2, Kalispell Glacier, 294-296—590; 3, Helena Capital, 318-298—616; 4, Missoula Big Sky, 329-322—651; 5, Kalispell Flathead, 330-335—665; 6, Butte, 339-342—682; 7, Missoula Hellgate, 340-342—682; 8, Helena, 346-343—689.

Top 15: 1, Luke Nelson, Glacier, 68-70—138; 2, Hudson Goroski, Sentinel, 69-71-140; 3, Torren Murray, Glacier, 71-71—142; 4, John Gilbert, Capital, 74-69—143; 5, Jack Schaefer, Sentinel, 70-76—146; T6, Austin Kaufman, Helena, 69-78—47; T6, Chase Choquette, Butte, 147; 8, Jonah Wynne, Glacier, 76-73—149; 9, Derek Schaefer, Sentinel, 74-77—151; T10, Jayce Belzer, Capital, 80-72—152; T10, Willy Nowlen, Sentinel, 75-77—152; 12, Andrew Converse, Flathead, 77-76—153; 13, Karson McDonough, Big Sky, 76-78—153; 14, Trygve Gislason, Flathead, 79-77—156; 15, Matt Gilbert, Capital, 79-78—157.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Kalispell Glacier, 359-359—718; 2, Helena, 381-379—760; 3, Missoula Big Sky 406-396—802; 4, Kalispell Flathead, 438-382—820; T5, Helena Capital, 433-412-845; T5, Butte, 431-414—845; 7, Missoula Sentinel, 474-467—941.

Top 15: 1, Zoey Loberg, Big Sky, 89-81—170; 2, Maggie Mitton, Glacier, 86-88—174; 3, Kendall Tkachyk, Glacier, 87-89—176; T4, Mya Helvic, Helena, 93-89—182; T4, Harlow Anderson, Capital, 87-95—182; T4, Vaida Cole, Glacier, 96-86—182; T7, Abbi Townsend, Glacier, 90-96—186; T7, Kate DeShaw, Butte, 94-92—186; 9, Cate Hardan, Helena, 91-98—189; T10, Glacia Lucchetti, Helena, 94-96—190; T10, Keeley Johnston, Butte, 99-91—190; T12, Maci Reid, Sentinel, 97-94—191; T12, Charlotte Dale, Big Sky, 100-91—191; 14, Catlyn Helmer, Hellgate, 99-96—195; 15, Rebecca Schmidt, Flathead, 101-97—198.

