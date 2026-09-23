Western AA golf: Helena Capital's Jayce Belzer, Kalispell Glacier's Maggie Mitton win divisional titles

BUTTE — Jayce Belzer of Helena Capital and Maggie Mitton of Kalispell Glacier claimed individual titles Tuesday at the Western AA divisional golf tournament at the Butte Country Club.

Belzer shot a two-day score of 143 to top the field, finishing four shots ahead of both Missoula Sentinel's Cole Jenkins and Butte's Lane Lisac to win the boys crown. Belzer shot 71 on Day 1 and 72 on Day 2 to close the tournament at 3-over par.

Belzer was consistent all day Tuesday to fend off the competition, racking up 13 pars with two birdies and three bogeys.

Meanwhile, Mitton edged Missoula Sentinel's Maci Reiff by one stroke to claim the girls championship. Mitton surged during Tuesday final round, closing with an 82 — 10 shots better than her Monday performance — to finish with a two-day total of 174.

Reiff shot 87 on Monday and 88 on Tuesday to place second with a total score of 175. Mitton took eight strokes off of her scorecard on the back 9 alone in the second round to climb the leaderboard and ultimately hang on.

The Capital boys (301-296—597) and Missoula Big Sky girls (369-384—753) were the overall team champions.

The Class AA state tournament will be held next week, Oct. 1-2, at the Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls.

Western AA divisional golf meet

Sept. 21-22 at Butte Country Club

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Helena Capital, +37; 2, Missoula Sentinel, +50; 3, Butte, +59; 4, Kalispell Glacier +69; 5, Missoula Big Sky, +95; 6, Helena, +99; 7, Missoula Hellgate +115; 8, Kalispell Flathead, +154.

Top 10: 1, Jace Belzer, Capital, 71-72—143; T2, Cole Jenkins, Sentinel, 70-77—147; T2, Lane Lisac, Butte, 72-75—146; 4, Jack Schaefer, Sentinel, 76-72—148; T5, John Gilbert, Capital, 75-74—149; T5, Austin Kaufman, Helena, 74-75—149; 7, Toren Murray, Glacier, 76-74—150; T8, Joseph Meusey, Sentinel, 76-75—151; T8, Matt Gilbert, Capital, 78-73—151; 10, Jack Muhlstein, Butte, 76-76—152.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Missoula Big Sky, +185; 2, Missoula Sentinel, +226; 3, Helena Capital, +230; 4, Kalispell Glacier, +271; 5, Kalispell Flathead, +280; 6, Helena, +318; 7, Butte, +347.

Top 10: 1, Maggie Mitton, Glacier, 92-82—174; 2, Maci Reiff, Sentinel, 87-88—175; 3, Charlotte Dale, Big Sky, 86-90—176; 4, Zoey Loberg, Big Sky, 89-90—176; 5, Nora Kosena, Sentinel, 90-91—181; 6, Kate DeShaw, 89-98—187; 7, Jewell Colman, Big Sky, 92-97—189; T8, Keltey Fowler, Capital, 96-97—193; T8, Harlow Anderson, Capital, 98-95—193; 10, Morgan May, Helena, 95-100—195.

