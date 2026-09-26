Western A golf: Max Milton, Cameron Burnett claim individual titles at divisionals

POLSON — Max Milton of Polson and Cameron Burnett of Hamilton won individual medalist honors Saturday at the Western A divisional golf tournament at the Polson Bay Golf Course.

Milton fired a 7-under-par 65 to win the one-day tournament by 11 strokes over Corvallis' Dylan Wirt, Butte Central's Beau McGree and Frenchtown's Braden Garr, who tied for second with matching 76s. Polson won the team title with a collective score of 303, 10 shots better than second-place Whitefish.

Hamilton's Burnett captured the girls individual championship over second-place Karlee Brown and third-place Rhylee Scott, both of Whitefish. Burnett finished with a 2-over 74. Brown was 10-over at 82 and Scott came in with an 11-over 83.

The girls team title, though, went to Whitefish, which shot a total score of 371. Polson placed second with a score of 377 and Hamilton came in third at 392.

The Class A boys and girls state golf tournaments will be played next week, Oct. 2-3, at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby.

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Polson 303; 2, Whitefish 313; 3, Corvallis 332; 4, Hamilton 333; 5, Dillon 338; 6, Ronan 345; 7, Stevensville 354; 8, Columbia Falls 356; 9, Butte Central 359; 10, Frenchtown 373; 11, Browning 393; 12, Bigfork 409; 13 Libby 422.

Top 10: 1, Max Milton, Polson, 65; T2, Dylan Wirt, Corvallis, 76; T2, Beau McGree, Butte Central, 76; T2, Brayden Garr, Frenchtown, 76; 5, Mason O'Neil, Whitefish, 77; T6, Soren Lund, Polson, 78; T6, Ashton Taylor, Whitefish, 78; T8, Wyatt Scott, Whitefish, 79; T8, Nick Schmid-Sommer, 79; T8, Cash Brown, Polson, 79; T8, Easton Wilcox, Hamilton, 79; T8, Oliver Rowe, Ronan, 79.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Whitefish 371; 2, Polson 377; 3, Hamilton 392; 4, Corvallis 396; 5, Frenchtown 427; 6, Bigfork 430; 7, Dillon 442; 8, Columbia Falls 487; 9, Ronan 494.

Top 10: 1, Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 74; 2, Karlee Brown, Whitefish, 82; 3, Rhylee Scott, Whitefish, 83; 4, Keegan Campbell, Bigfork, 85; 5, Skylar LaPierre, Dillon, 86; 6, Sara Dumouchel, Polson, 87; 7, Mya McGree, Butte Central 88; 8, Evelyn Driskell, Stevensville, 89; T9, Jillian Wagner, Whitefish, 90; T9, Jocelyn Holton, Bigfork, 90.