Western A golf: Corvallis' Brady Powell, Hamilton's Cameron Burnett win titles

HAMILTON — Brady Powell of Corvallis and Cameron Burnett of Hamilton won individual championships at the Western A divisional golf tournament Friday at the Hamilton Golf Club.

Consequently, the Corvallis boys and Hamilton girls each walked away with team titles at the conclusion of the one-round tourney.

Powell sizzled to a 3-under-par 69 to win the boys competition, eclipsing teammate Tag Jessop, who placed second with an even-par 72.

Meanwhile, Burnett shot a 4-over 76 to win the girls tournament by seven shots over second-place Ryhlee Scott of Whitefish.

The Corvallis boys, with four placing in the top 15, ran away with the team trophy with a collective score of 8-over 296. Frenchtown came in second, 27 shots back.

The Hamilton girls won their trophy with a total score of 372, five strokes better than second-place Whitefish.

The Class A state golf tournament tees off Friday, Oct. 3, at the Sidney Country Club. Following is a look at the Western A divisional results:

Western A

Sept. 26

at Hamilton Golf Club

BOYS

Team scores: 1, Corvallis, 296; 2, Frenchtown, 323; 3, Polson, 329; 4, Dillon, 331; 5, Whitefish, 332; 6, Butte Central, 335; 7, Ronan, 339; 8, Columbia Falls, 351; 9, Hamilton, 354; 10, Bigfork, 366; 11, Stevensville, 378; 12, Browning, 404; 13, Libby, DNF.

Top 15: 1, Brady Powell, Corvallis, 69; 2, Tag Jessop, Corvallis, 72; 3, Max Milton, Polson, 73; 4, Dylan Wirt, Corvallis, 76; T5, Silas Zetterberg, Frenchtown, 77; T5, Oliver Rowe, Ronan, 77; T7, Will McGree, Central, 79; T7, Beau McGree, Central, 79; T7, Kolby Finley, Ronan, 79; T7, Tanner Sorenson, Corvallis, 79; T12, Brayden Garr, Frenchtown, 81; T12, Brooks Day, Frenchtown, 81; T14, Zach Maki, Dillon, 82; T14, Carson Fluckiger, 82.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1, Hamilton, 372; 2, Whitefish, 377; 3, Dillon, 386; 4, Frenchtown, 431; 5, Polson, 433; 6, Corvallis, 437; 7, Bigfork, 479; 8, Browning, 500; 9, Ronan, 542; 10, Columbia Falls, DNF.

Top 15: 1, Cameron Burnett, Hamilton, 76; 2, Ryhlee Scott, Whitefish, 83; T3, Skylar LaPierre, 86; T3, Briley Alberi, Dillon, 86; 5, Bryn Cianflone, Hamilton, 88; 6, Caroline Owens, Whitefish, 95; 7, Karlee Brown, Whitefish, 96; 8, Tatum Nagle, Dillon, 97; 9, Laney Holleran, Frenchtown, 99; 10, Kristen Race, Corvallis, 100; 11, Olivia Cottet, Polson, 101; 12, Keegan Campbell, Bigfork, 102; T13, Ava Zignego, Whitefish, 103; T13, Maryssa Skinner, Frenchtown, 103; T15, Ellie Hattlestad, Hamilton, 104; T15, Haley Weber, 104.

