State C golf: Scobey boys eyeing repeat, Savage girls chasing 1st title

SIDNEY — The Scobey boys and Savage girls own the team leads after the first round of the Class C state golf tournament, which started Tuesday at the Sidney Country Club.

The Spartans' top three boys combined for 249 strokes in the first round, led by Cooper Axtman's 7-over-par 79. Axtman, who placed fourth at last year's state tournament, currently tops the individual leaderboard. He'll take a one-stroke lead into the second round over Manhattan Christian's Cavan Visser, who is second with an 8-over-par 80.

The Spartans and Eagles are again battling for the top team spot after Scobey won the 2024 championship by just one stroke. Scobey — which also got a 12-over-par 84 from Evan Tande and a 14-over 86 from Brecken Maher in the first round — leads Manhattan Christian by two strokes heading into Wednesday's second round.

In addition to Visser, the Eagles got a 13-over-par 85 from Max Venhuizen and an 86 from Carter VanDyken, the reigning state champion. Finley Skillman also carded an 86 for Manhattan Christian, but only the top three scores are included in the team results.

Following Axtman and Visser on the individual leaderboard are Forsyth's Landon Lawrence (82), Plentywood's Carson Solberg (93) and Tande.

The Savage girls have a sizable first-day lead, as their top three combined for 285 strokes, 15 shots clear of second-place Centerville. The Warriors got scores from Taylor Conradsen (19-over-par 91), Aspen Peterson (93) and Emma McPherson (101).

Richey-Lambert's Emma Biernaux and Seeley-Swan's Mia Nicholas are tied for the individual lead with matching 11-over-par 83s. Nicholas placed third at last year's state meet, fourth in 2023 and second in 2022.

Savage's Conradsen sits in third place, and Peterson is tied for fourth. Forsyth's Remi Pederson also shot a first-round 93.

Maddi Adams is Centerville's top performer, ending the first round tied for sixth with a 22-over-par 94.

The second and final round of the Class C state golf tournament is Wednesday.

Class C state golf tournament

Tuesday at Sidney Country Club

First round

BOYS

Individual top 10: Cooper Axtman, Scobey, 79; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 80; Landon Lawrence, Forsyth, 82; Carson Solberg, Plentywood, 83; Evan Tande, Scobey, 84; Grady Dow, Centerville, 85; Max Venhuizen, Manhattan Christian, 85; Julian Henry, Box Elder, 86; Brecken Maher, Scobey, 86; Carter VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 86; Finley Skillman, Manhattan Christian, 86.

Team scores: Scobey 249; Manhattan Christian 251; Plentywood 274; Forsyth 274; Absarokee 285; Seeley-Swan 286; Centerville 287; Highwood 300.

GIRLS

Individual top 10: Emma Biernaux, Richey-Lambert, 83; Mia Nicholas, Seeley-Swan, 83; Taylor Conradsen, Savage, 91; Remi Pederson, Forsyth, 93; Aspen Peterson, Savage, 93; Maddi Adams, Centerville, 94; Adisyn Kennedy, Absarokee, 94; Haley Sander, Manhattan Christian, 95; Kandie Chartier, Centerville, 98; Laney Williams, Broadus, 100.

Team scores: Savage 285; Centerville 300; Manhattan Christian 317; Scobey 322; Absarokee 327; Fort Benton 328; Plentywood 333; Seeley-Swan 358.

