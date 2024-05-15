State C golf: Broadus girls, Scobey boys win first championships

HAMILTON — There are new teams atop Class C golf.

For the first time in either program's history, the Broadus girls and Scobey boys are state champions as both teams held off challengers Wednesday at the Class C state golf tournament at Hamilton Golf Club.

The Broadus girls jumped out to a lead after Tuesday's first round and maintained that advantage in the second round a year after squandering the Day 1 lead at the 2023 state tournament. This year, the Hawks totaled 569 strokes between Emma Isaacs, Graci Barbero and Shyla Madsen to grab the school's first team championship.

Isaacs was fourth on the individual leaderboard with a two-round total of 170 strokes, while Barbero (184 strokes) was sixth and Madsen (215) tied for 20th.

Fort Benton's Casha Corder won her second individual championship, shooting a sizzling 75 on Wednesday to extend her first-day lead and help the Longhorns to a second-place finish in the team standings. Corder, who also won the title in 2022, had 12 pars and a birdie in Round 2 and was the only girl in the 70s, as she pulled away for the nine-stroke win.

She finished the two-day tournament with 156 total strokes to defeat Plentywood's Paityn Curtiss, who placed second with 165 total strokes. It's the second consecutive year Curtiss has finished runner-up.

Mia Nicholas of Seeley-Swan placed third with 169 strokes, followed by Broadus' Isaacs in fourth and Manhattan Christian's Lindsay Cook (180 strokes) in fifth.

Manhattan Christian finished third in the girls team race, followed by Plentywood in fourth and Centerville in fifth.

Luke Shelton / MTN Sports The Scobey boys pose for a photo after winning the Class C state golf championship at Hamilton Golf Club on May 15, 2024.

Scobey's boys, meanwhile, were tied with Broadus atop the team standings after Day 1 and led perennial power Manhattan Christian by five strokes. The Spartans held off the Eagles' rally on Wednesday to win 509 strokes to 510 behind the trio of Cooper Axtman, Braxton Wolfe and Evan Tande.

Axtman placed fourth on the individual leaderboard with a two-day total of 163 strokes. He shot 80 on Wednesday after opening with an 83 on Tuesday.

Wolfe finished ninth with 168 total strokes, and Tande was 13th with 179.

Manhattan Christian's Carter VanDyken took individual medalist honors with a two-round total of 159 strokes (+15). He entered the day tied for second after a first-round 83, but he fired a second-round 76, the second-best score of the day, to surge to the title. He finished with 12 pars on the day.

VanDyken's teammate, Cavan Visser, shot Wednesday's best round, a 74, to tie for second with Aiden Posthumus of Seeley-Swan with 161 total strokes each. Visser had three birdies and 11 pars Wednesday, while Posthumus shot a 78.

Grady Dow of Centerville placed fifth, and Broadus' Cooper Zimmer, the first-round leader, finished sixth.

Broadus was third in the team race, followed by Centerville in fourth and Plentywood in fifth.

Class C state golf tournament

May 14-15 at Hamilton Golf Club

BOYS

Team

Scobey 509; Manhattan Christian 510; Broadus 528; Centerville 545; Plentywood 546; St. Regis 550; Highwood 589; Forsyth 636.

Top 15

Carter VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 83-77 — 159; Aiden Posthumus, Seeley-Swan, 83-78 — 161; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 87-74 — 161; Cooper Axtman, Scobey, 83-80 — 163; Grady Dow, Centerville, 84-80 — 164; Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 81-85 — 166; Julian Henry, 87-80 — 167; Carson Solberg, 83-84 — 167; Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 87-81 — 168; Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 87-84 — 171; Grayson Arithson, Broadus, 87-90 — 177; Landon Lee, Hgihwood, 89-89 — 178; Evan Tande, Scobey, 92-87 — 179; Kale Annis, Centerville, 93-88 — 181; Denver Thomas, St. Regis, 96-87 — 183; Tavyn Jacobson, Westby-Grenora, 90-93 — 183.

GIRLS

Team

Broadus 569; Fort Benton 577; Manhattan Christian 585; Plentywood 612; Centerville 613; Savage 661; Absarokee 665; Belt 720.

Top 15

Casha Corder, Fort Benton, 81-75 — 156; Paityn Curtiss, 82-83 — 165; Mia Nicholas, Seeley-Swan, 88-81 — 169; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 84-86 — 170; Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian, 89-91 — 180; Graci Barbero, Broadus, 88-96 — 184; Kylee Permann, Belt, 101-86 — 187; Maddi Adams, Centerville, 100-94 — 194; Jocee Ruffato, Manhattan Christian, 90-104 — 194; Sydney Richardson, Plentywood, 96-101 — 197; Taylor Conradsen, Savage, 95-103 — 198; Kandie Chartier, Centerville, 96-109 — 205; Addison Reichelt, Fort Benton, 106-100 — 206; Allison Howes, Absarokee, 104-102 — 206; Remi Pederson, Forsyth, 98-108 — 206.