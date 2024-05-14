State C golf: Broadus boys, girls out to strong starts on Day 1

HAMILTON — The Broadus girls got out to a Day 1 lead at the Class C state golf tournament Tuesday at Hamilton Golf Club, while Broadus and Scobey are tied atop the boys leaderboard.

The Hawks' Cooper Zimmer shot a 9-over-par 81 to lead the boys field. On a day where birdies were hard to come by, Zimmer played even on Holes 10 through 16. He parred the 10th, birdied the 11th and bogeyed the 12th before rattling off four straight pars.

Zimmer will take a two-stroke advantage into Day 2, as Cooper Axtman of Scobey, Carson Solberg of Plentywood, Carter VanDyken of Manhattan Christian and Aiden Posthumus of Seeley-Swan all shot 83s Tuesday to sit in a four-way tie for second.

In the team race, Broadus and Scobey have each totaled 261 strokes. Manhattan Christian is in third with 266.

The Broadus girls, meanwhile, were led by Emma Isaacs and Graci Barbero, who shot 84 and 88, respectively. Isaacs is third on the individual leaderboard and Barbero is tied for fourth with 2022 runner-up Mia Nicholas of Seeley-Swan.

As a team, Broadus has 277 strokes. Manhattan Christian is second with 284, and Forth Benton is third with 295.

The Longhorns' Casha Corder, the 2022 state champ, has the girls lead after shooting a 9-over-par 81 on the first day. She had a stretch of five pars in six holes on the front nine.

Paityn Curtiss of Plentywood, last year's runner-up, is sitting in second place with a first-day 82.

The tournament concludes with the second round on Wednesday.

Class C state golf tournament

May 14-15 at Hamilton Golf Club

Day 1 scores

BOYS

Team

Broadus 261; Scobey 261; Manhattan Christian 266; Plentywood 275; St. Regis 279; Centerville 282; Highwood 294; Forsyth 311.

Top 15

Cooper Zimmer, Broadus, 81; Cooper Axtman, Scobey, 83; Carson Solberg, Plentywood, 83; Carter VanDyken, Manhattan Christian, 83; Aiden Posthumus, Seeley-Swan, 83; Grady Dow, Centerville, 84; Cavan Visser, Manhattan Christian, 87; Jack Connolly, St. Regis, 87; Braxton Wolfe, Scobey, 87; Grayson Arithson, Broadus, 87; Julian Henry, Box Elder, 87; Landon Lee, Highwood, 89; Tavyn Jacobson, Westby-Grenora, 90; Brecken Maher, Scobey, 91; Bryan Bidwell, Forsyth, 91.

GIRLS

Team

Broadus 277; Manhattan Christian 284; Fort Benton 295; Centerville 300; Plentywood 303; Savage 328; Absarokee 340; Belt 377.

Top 15

Casha Corder, Fort Benton, 81; Paityn Curtiss, Plentywood, 82; Emma Isaacs, Broadus, 84; Graci Barbero, Broadus, 88; Mia Nicholas, Seeley-Swan 88; Lindsay Cook, Manhattan Christian 89; Jocee Ruffato, Manhattan Christian, 90; Taylor Conradsen, Savage, 95; Sydney Richardson, Plentywood, 96; Kandie Chartier, Centerville, 96; Remi Pederson, Forsyth, 98; Maddi Adams, Centerville, 100; Kylee Permann, Belt, 101; Allison Howes, Absarokee, 104; Katharine Taylor, Centerville, 104; Julianna Feddes, White Sulphur Springs, 104.