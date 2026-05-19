State C golf: Aspen Peterson shoots to lead; Grady Dow, Patrick No Runner tied

SHELBY — Grady Dow of Centerville and Patrick No Runner of Broadus are in a tie for the boys lead while Savage's Aspen Peterson has opened up a five-shot advantage over the girls field after the first round of the Class C state golf tournament Tuesday at the Marias Valley Golf & Country Club.

Dow and No Runner both shot 2-over 74 to open the tournament, and lead Seeley-Swan's Land Neudecker by three strokes and St. Regis' Denver Thomas by five at the top of the leaderboard.

After a seventh-place finish at last year's tournament, Dow had two birdies and 12 pars in the opening round. He finished with four bogeys. Dow birdied Nos. 4 and 13. No Runner, meanwhile, strung together 14 pars to go along with one birdie (No. 13) and three bogeys.

On the girls side, Savage's Peterson shot 7-over 79 on Tuesday to take a strong lead over second-place Lydia Visser of Manhattan Christian (84) and Centerville's Katharine Taylor and Broadus' Kimber Hodge (both with 86s).

Peterson, who placed eighth a year ago, was solid on the back nine where she reeled off seven pars, a birdie and a bogey. Peterson birdied No. 18. She had three bogeys and two double bogeys on the front nine to go along with four pars.

In the team races, the Seeley-Swan boys lead second-place Scobey by six strokes while the Manhattan Christian and Savage girls are locked in a tie entering Wednesday's final round.

Seeley-Swan's boys, in pursuit of their first team championship since 2015, shot 32-over collectively for a six-shot advantage over two-time reigning titlist Scobey. Forsyth is in third at 47-over.

The Manhattan Christian girls are in good position in their pursuit to return to the top for the first time since completing a three-peat in 2023, but the Eagles have company from Savage as both shot 66-over on Tuesday. Broadus, at 78-over, is in third place.

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