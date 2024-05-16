State B golf: Lone Peak girls roll to title, Jefferson boys edge Columbus in playoff

SHELBY — The Jefferson boys defeated Columbus in a playoff to capture the team championship Wednesday at the Class B state golf tournament at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club, while Lone Peak ran away with the girls title.

Jefferson led the boys race over Columbus by three strokes after Tuesday's first round, but the Cougars, led by Landon Olson's 71, gained those strokes back Wednesday to force the playoff with the teams tied at 635 total strokes. The Panthers won the playoff to secure the program's second State B boys golf title. They also won it in 2022 and placed second last year.

Jefferson placed two golfers in the top five as Tyson Lee took third with 150 strokes and Ben Werner tied for fifth with 154. Marcus Lee (158 strokes) tied for eighth for the Panthers, and Keyan Coate (173) tied for 36th.

Deer Lodge's Leevi Bohrer took individual medalist honors after firing a 4-under-par 68 for the best round of the day. He played a bogey-free round Wednesday and sank four birdies, including a stretch of three straight on hole Nos. 14, 15 and 16. He finished with a two-day total of 145 strokes, finishing five shots better than Columbus' Olson, who was alone in second place for the second consecutive year.

Olson had three birdies, 13 pars and two bogeys in Round 2 and joined Bohrer as the only boys to finish below par. The Cougars also had William Conat (154 strokes) tie for fifth, Mike Courts (158) tie for eighth and Austin Rager (182) tie for 46th.

Huntley Project (640 strokes) was third in the boys team race, just five shots back of Jefferson and Columbus. Missoula Loyola (665) was fourth and Anaconda (674) fifth.

Dante Williams / MTN Sports The Lone Peak girls pose with the championship trophy after winning the Class B state golf tournament at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby on May 15, 2024.

On the girls side, Lone Peak won by 27 strokes over second-place Florence. The Big Horns' Cate Leydig, who won the Class C individual title last year, finished second on the individual leaderboard, and teammate Olivia Kamieniarz was 10th.

Dylan Manka (20th with 200 strokes) and Maddie Wilcynski (tied for 39th with 216 strokes) completed the scoring for Lone Peak, which won the second state girls golf championship in program history. The Long Horns also won the State C title in 2016.

Ari Judd of Three Forks won the girls individual championship, following Tuesday's 81 with a second-round 78. Judd was the only girl to break 80 on Wednesday and finished with 159 total strokes over the two-day tournament, out-pacing Leydig by six strokes.

Dante Williams / MTN Sports Ari Judd of Three Forks poses for a photo after winning the Class B state golf individual championship at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club in Shelby on May 15, 2024.

Shelby's Delaney Clark (176 strokes), Missoula Loyola's Elise Munding (182) and Roundup's Hallie Hofer (183) rounded out the top five.

Following Lone Peak in the girls team standings were Florence (795 strokes), Three Forks (821), Shelby (836) and Loyola (849).

Class B state golf tournament

May 14-15 at Marias Valley Golf & Country Club

BOYS

Team

Jefferson 635 (playoff win); Columbus 635; Huntley Project 640; Missoula Loyola 665; Anaconda 674; Florence 680; Conrad 684; Manhattan 701; Choteau 705; Glasgow 709; Red Lodge 725; Cut Bank 767.

Top 15

Leevi Bohrer, Deer Lodge, 77-68 — 145; Landon Olson, Columbus, 78-71 — 149; Tyson Lee, Jefferson, 74-76 — 150; Kellen Meyer, Choteau, 73-79 — 152; Ben Werner, Jefferson 81-73 — 154; William Conat, Columbus, 76-78 — 154; Zach Munding, Loyola, 79-78 — 157; Noah Haffey, Loyola, 82-76 — 158; Mike Courts, Columbus, 80-78 — 158; Cade Sorlie, Huntley Project, 81-77 — 158; Tanner Cromwell, Anaconda, 79-79 — 158; Marcus Lee, Jefferson, 79-79 — 158; Baylor Burton, Huntley Project, 77-82 — 159; Brody Duchien, Florence, 81-80 — 161; Chase Lofing, Huntley Project, 82-79 — 161; Devon Long, Three Forks, 82-79 — 161; Blake Bentle, Manhattan, 80-81 — 161; Thomas Buchanan, Red Lodge, 78-83 — 161.

GIRLS

Team

Lone Peak 768; Florence 795; Three Forks 821; Shelby 836; Missoula Loyola 849; Shepherd 852; Columbus 883; Anaconda 885; Fairfield 890; Malta 910; Glasgow 912; Red Lodge 933.

Top 15

Ari Judd, Three Forks, 81-78 — 159; Cate Leydig, Lone Peak, 82-83 — 165; Delaney Clark, Shelby, 86-90 — 176; Elise Munding, Loyola, 89-93 — 182; Hallie Hofer, Roundup, 95-88 — 183; Abby Laverell, Big Timber, 92-92 — 184; Aubrey Baxter, Thompson Falls, 95-89 — 184; Logan McKay, Anaconda, 91-94 — 185; Paige Lethert, Columbus, 95-91 — 186; Olivia Kamieniarz, Lone Peak, 102-85 — 187; Reese Briney, Florence, 96-92 — 188; Alice Brummer, Townsend, 97-91 — 188; Skylar Macgillivary, Shepherd, 87-103 — 190; Marisa Snider, Ennis, 99-92 — 191; Katelyn Hamilton, Columbus, 103-90 — 193.